Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G review in 5 points: Is it worth paying Rs. 59999?

Samsung’s Fan Edition or FE models have been quite popular over the years due to their affordability and flagship features. This year, the South Korean tech giant announced the Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile with some impressive features and upgrades over its predecessor. But is it worth paying Rs. 59999? I have been testing the smartphone for about a week to understand its camera, performance, and day-to-day usage.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G offers an impressive triple camera setup, Exynos 2400 chip, bigger battery, and a refined design that may attract buyers. However, here’s a short 5-point Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G review to help you decide if this mid-range flagship is the right choice for you.

5 points Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G review Design: This year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is slimmer and lighter than the previous generation model, making it feel more comfortable and premium in the hand. It looks very similar to the flagship Galaxy S25 models with a glass back and aluminium frame, but a few subtle changes could’ve been appreciated. It also offers durability features like an IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

Display: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits peak brightness. It delivers crisp visuals and colours, making it perfect for binge-watching OTT content or playing graphic-intensive games. However, the brightness is not quite promising in direct sunlight.

Camera: The Galaxy S25 FE 5G has a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It offers promising camera performance with great detailing and colours, but its low-light performance is average, and you may notice noise.

Performance: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is a reliable phone in terms of performance with the Exynos 2400 chip. However, the 8GB of RAM puts the phone in a difficult spot for long-term usage. Additionally, the smartphone also has heating issues with heavy usage, but it does not impact the performance.