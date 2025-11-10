Samsung Galaxy S26 leak reveals thinner design and improved wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 series will feature a slightly refined design compared to its predecessor. According to the latest leaks about the series, the smartphones could ditch some bulk, shaving down to around 6.9 mm thick, which is noticeably thinner than last year's model. Not only that, leaks also suggest faster wireless charging speeds than previous generations. This means we could see a significant design improvement, hopefully without compromising battery life or overall performance.

The standout upgrade is the wireless charging; the upcoming flagship appears set to step up from the usual 15W speeds to 25W wireless charging. This is big news for anyone tired of relying on cables instead of enjoying the convenience of wireless charging to top up the battery quickly. Samsung seems to be improving the charging coil design, mainly to reduce heat during charging and keep the charging speed consistent. This improvement will likely benefit both Samsung’s own wireless chargers and compatible third-party options, offering better versatility to users.

Despite slimming down the Galaxy S26, Samsung isn’t cutting corners on battery capacity. With new battery technology and higher energy density, the smartphone will retain the same battery backup in a thinner frame. This means Samsung will once again manage to balance style and features effectively, delivering a device that looks great without sacrificing endurance. The slimmer design paired with sustained battery life makes the phone more attractive to users who demand both aesthetics and functionality.

A recent leak about the Exynos 2600 chip suggests efficiency better than Apple’s A19 Pro chipset. This improvement in the processing chip will also contribute heavily to preserving battery life in the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup, helping the devices run smoothly and longer between charges.