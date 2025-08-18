Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro 5G mobile is likely to feature a bigger display and battery

Samsung is expected to replace two of the Galaxy S series models next year, bringing a major change to the Galaxy S26 series lineup. As per reports, the upcoming flagship will likely include Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Therefore, we may not see the standard Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus models next year. Now, Samsung is expected to introduce a new pro model, and new information surrounding its display size, features, and battery size has been tipped, giving us an early sneak peek of what to expect. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to have a compact design, but could bring slight changes in comparison to the Galaxy S25 model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: What to expect A Weibo tipster with the handle named Digital Chat Station shared a post on the platform, revealing some crucial details about the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro models. Reportedly, the smartphone has a model number SM-S9420, and it is said to feature a 6.27-inch display. Unlike Galaxy S25’s Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display technology, the Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to feature a Quad HD+ display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Alongside the display features, the Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4,175mAh battery, which will likely be marketed as a 4,300mAh battery. Apart from these revelations, other features and specifications have been kept under wraps, and we will have to wait until the January 2026 launch to confirm what’s coming.

