Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 5G tablet launched in India: Price, features, and availability

Samsung has introduced a new device to its enterprise mobility lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition. The new 5G-enabled tablet is designed to support professionals working in demanding environments. Let’s take a closer look at what Samsung has in store for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5: Specifications and features The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 is built to handle tough working conditions and aims to cater for sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, defence, healthcare, retail, and public safety. It carries MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. The included S Pen also comes with IP68 certification, which will allow users to use it even in outdoor and wet conditions. The tablet features an 8-inch WUXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which claims to offer improved readability in outdoor settings.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, paired with two configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device houses a 5,050mAh user-replaceable battery with support for No-Battery Mode, which lets users continue to use it when connected to external power. It also features loud dual speakers, programmable push-to-talk keys, and glove/wet-touch sensitivity, which makes it adaptable for field operations. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 runs Android 15 and promises up to seven years of OS upgrades. Samsung is offering a 36-month warranty on the tablet and 12 months on the battery.

Security and Productivity Tools Furthermore, Samsung has equipped the device with Knox Vault for enterprise-grade security. Buyers will also receive a 12-month complimentary subscription to the Knox Suite Enterprise Security package, valued at Rs. 4,515. Additional productivity tools include Brity Works collaboration features, Zello Push-to-Talk services, and discounted access to Google Workspace.