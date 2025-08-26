Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite debuts in India with Exynos 1380 SoC and 8,000mAh battery: All the details

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now available in India, offering a mix of familiar features along with some expected compromises for a device in this range. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery, it’s designed for those who need a tablet for everyday tasks without paying a premium. But in a market flooded with options, does it stand out enough to be the tablet you choose?

Specifications breakdown: Does it meet expectations? The Exynos 1380 processor lies at the heart of the Tab S10 Lite, and for most daily activities like browsing, watching videos, or light gaming, it performs just fine. It’s not going to set any speed records, but if you’re just looking for a tablet to handle regular tasks, it will do the job. With 6GB or 8GB RAM options, multitasking is smooth enough for most users, though it may struggle when dealing with resource heavy apps.

The 10.4 inch display offers a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, providing a decent viewing experience for video streaming and productivity. It won’t wow you with vibrant colours or sharpness, but it’s more than enough for everyday use. If you plan to use the tablet outside on a bright day, though, you might struggle a bit with visibility. But indoors? It should be more than fine.

The 8,000mAh battery is a key feature of the Tab S10 Lite. Samsung claims it offers up to 13 hours of video playback, and in real world use, this claim holds up. If you need a tablet that can last for hours of work, study, or entertainment purposes, this battery will meet your needs without requiring a recharge.

Camera and Connectivity: Simple but effective The 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera are suitable for casual snaps and video calls, but don’t expect high end photo quality. These cameras are perfectly fine for everyday use.

For connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 ensures stable browsing and streaming. However, the absence of 5G might concern some, especially as other tablets in this price range include it. If you mainly use Wi-Fi, you won’t miss 5G, but it could be something to consider for future proofing.

Running Android 13 with One UI 5.1, the interface is intuitive, especially for Samsung users. Samsung DeX allows for a desktop like experience when connected to a monitor, which is useful for light work. If you’re already using other Samsung devices, the integration makes syncing and managing data easy.

Pricing and Availability: Is it worth the cost? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has been officially announced in India and will be available for purchase starting September 5. As of now, Samsung has not yet revealed the official pricing for the tablet.

The tablet will be available in Grey, Silver, and Coral Red colours. It will be sold through Samsung’s official website, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select Samsung stores.

