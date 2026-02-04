Samsung Galaxy tab vs iPad: Which tablet is right for you

Samsung Galaxy Tab and Apple iPad dominate the tablet market, but they serve different needs. From displays and performance to app ecosystems and long-term value, this comparison breaks down which device fits your work, study, and entertainment habits best.

Published4 Feb 2026, 08:00 AM IST
A quick comparison of Samsung Galaxy Tab and iPad, focusing on design, display quality, performance, and everyday value for work, study, and entertainment.
A quick comparison of Samsung Galaxy Tab and iPad, focusing on design, display quality, performance, and everyday value for work, study, and entertainment.(AI-generated)

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

In the eternal tablet tug-of-war, Samsung's Galaxy Tab lineup squares off against Apple's iPad empire, each vying for your daily digital throne. Samsung tempts with Android's open playground: multitasking like a beast across split screens, expandable storage for hoarding files, and S Pens that scribble notes smoother than butter. Prices dip lower too, letting you snag premium power without wallet hemorrhage—perfect for students juggling apps or creators editing on the fly. Flip to iPad, and it's Apple's walled garden magic: buttery iPadOS that flies through pro apps like Final Cut or Logic, seamless sync with your iPhone's chaos, and resale value that barely budges after years. Battery life? Both endure marathons, but iPad's optimization feels surgical. Your pick boils down to loyalty - Android's freedom or iOS polish? - budget bite, and what ecosystem owns your soul already. Let's break it down.

Our Picks

AI with Google Gemini

Value for money

Best of Apple

Value for money

Premium choice

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

AI with Google Gemini

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 90Hz Refresh Rate, AI with Google Gemini, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹22,900

...
CHECK DETAILS

Value for money

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹28,599

...
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹22,390

...
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, Hexagonal S-Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 Inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details...

₹69,788

...
CHECK DETAILS

Best of Apple

Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — YellowView Details...

₹34,900

...
CHECK DETAILS
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ feels built for people who juggle work, study, and downtime on one screen. Its smooth 90Hz display makes reading, scrolling, and streaming feel easy on the eyes, while quad speakers add real depth to movies and calls. With 5G support and generous storage, it stays reliable on the move. Google Gemini and Samsung Notes quietly add everyday convenience, making this tablet feel genuinely useful rather than just impressive on paper.

Specifications

Display
11-inch 90Hz screen
Memory
6GB RAM, 128GB storage
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + 5G
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth display and strong audio for entertainment

...

Reliable performance for multitasking and daily use

Reason to avoid

...

Accessories sold separately

...

Camera quality is average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the smooth display, loud speakers, and stable performance, calling it dependable for classes, meetings, and daily streaming.

Why choose this product?

It offers balanced performance, future-ready connectivity, and thoughtful features that suit students, professionals, and casual users seeking long-term value.

VALUE FOR MONEY

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is designed for people who like to write, sketch, edit, and organise life digitally. With the S Pen included, it feels ready for notes, planning, and creative work straight out of the box. The smooth 90Hz display makes long reading and browsing sessions comfortable, while Galaxy AI tools quietly help with everyday tasks. Its slim build and strong battery make it easy to carry between work, classes, and home.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch 90Hz screen
Memory
6GB RAM, 128GB storage
Battery
8000 mAh with fast charging
Input
S Pen included in box

Reasons to buy

...

S Pen included for writing and creative work

...

Slim, lightweight design for daily travel

Reason to avoid

...

Wi-Fi model limits mobility without hotspot

...

No charger included in the box

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the bundled S Pen, smooth screen, and reliable performance, especially for note-taking, studying, and light creative tasks.

Why choose this product?

It suits users who value handwriting, productivity tools, and smart features in a portable tablet that works well for learning and creativity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is for users who want a dependable everyday tablet without overthinking the purchase. Its large, smooth display makes streaming, reading, and browsing genuinely comfortable, while the generous RAM keeps apps running without constant reloads. With 5G support, it works well for those who stay connected on the move. The quad speakers add warmth to movies and calls, and the long-lasting battery suits full workdays, online classes, and relaxed evenings at home.

Specifications

Display
11-inch WQXGA 90Hz screen
Memory
8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable)
Battery
7040 mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + 5G, Nano SIM

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth display with strong multitasking support

...

5G connectivity for work and travel

Reason to avoid

...

No S Pen support

...

Camera performance is basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its smooth performance, good battery life, and value for money, especially for streaming, studying, and daily browsing.

Why choose this product?

It suits buyers who want a balanced tablet with strong memory, connectivity, and display quality for everyday work and entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is built to handle serious work and rich entertainment without compromise. The Dynamic AMOLED display brings films, photos, and documents to life, while the bundled S Pen feels natural for notes, sketches, and edits. With powerful AI tools and generous memory, it suits professionals, students, and creators who move between apps all day. It works equally well for focused productivity, creative sessions, and relaxed streaming after hours.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
Memory
12GB RAM, 128GB storage
Battery
Up to 18 hours usage
Extras
S Pen, Galaxy AI, DeX mode

Reasons to buy

...

Outstanding AMOLED display for work and media

...

S Pen included for writing and design

Reason to avoid

...

Premium price

...

No charger in the box

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the stunning screen, smooth performance, and responsive S Pen, calling it ideal for creative work and multitasking.

Why choose this product?

It suits users who want flagship performance, advanced AI tools, and a reliable digital notebook for professional and creative use.

The Apple iPad 11-inch with the A16 chip is the epitome of speed, simplicity, and long-term reliability in one slim device. The Liquid Retina display makes reading, watching, and sketching feel comfortable for hours, while the smooth performance keeps everyday tasks stress-free. From online classes to creative projects and video calls, it fits naturally into daily routines. With strong battery life and polished software, it remains a dependable companion for work, learning, and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360×1640
Processor
A16 chip
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, USB-C

Reasons to buy

...

Fast and reliable performance

...

Excellent display quality

Reason to avoid

...

Accessories sold separately

...

Limited customisation options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its smooth performance, long battery life, and clear display, often calling it a safe, dependable choice.

Why choose this product?

It suits users who want a powerful, easy-to-use tablet with long software support for study, work, and everyday creativity.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch with the M3 chip is for serious performance without stepping into full laptop territory. It handles creative work, heavy multitasking, and demanding apps with ease, while still feeling light and portable in daily use. The Liquid Retina display keeps colours natural and easy on the eyes during long sessions. From students and designers to remote workers, it fits smoothly into busy routines, offering speed, stability, and long-term software support.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360×1640
Processor
M3 chip
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent performance for creative and professional tasks

...

Lightweight and easy to carry

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

...

Accessories increase overall cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its fast performance, sharp display, and smooth multitasking, often calling it ideal for work, study, and creativity.

Why choose this product?

It suits users who want laptop-level power in a portable tablet for design, productivity, and long-term everyday use.

The Apple iPad 10th Generation strikes a comfortable balance between everyday performance and long-term reliability. It feels quick and responsive for work, study, streaming, and casual creative tasks, without demanding constant charging. The 10.9-inch display is easy on the eyes during long reading or browsing sessions, while the generous 256GB storage suits users who prefer keeping files offline. For families, students, and professionals wanting a dependable tablet that simply works, this model remains a sensible, future-ready choice.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch Liquid Retina, 2360×1640
Processor
A14 Bionic chip
Storage
256GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, USB-C

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth performance for daily tasks and multitasking

...

Large storage for apps, photos, and documents

Reason to avoid

...

No bundled stylus or keyboard

...

Price feels high for an older processor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its reliability, strong battery life, and smooth everyday performance, especially for online classes, browsing, and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

It suits buyers who want a stable, spacious, and easy-to-use iPad for long-term daily use without complexity.

The Apple iPad Pro M5 is built for users who treat a tablet like a serious work tool. It handles demanding creative projects, video editing, design software, and multitasking with ease. The Ultra Retina XDR display brings exceptional clarity for colour-sensitive work and detailed viewing. Combined with fast connectivity and strong battery life, it feels more like a lightweight computer than a casual tablet. For professionals, creators, and power users, this is a device designed to grow with ambition.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Ultra Retina XDR, 2420×1668
Processor
Apple M5 chip
Storage
256GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7, Face ID

Reasons to buy

...

Exceptional performance for creative and professional workflows

...

Industry-leading display quality for visual work

Reason to avoid

...

Very expensive for casual users

...

Accessories sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early buyers praise the stunning display, lightning-fast performance, and smooth multitasking, calling it the most powerful iPad yet.

Why choose this product?

It suits professionals and creators who need desktop-level power, premium visuals, and long-term reliability in a portable tablet.

Should I buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab or an iPad for everyday use and media?

If your use is mixed - browsing, streaming, light work - the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ or Tab A9+ make sense. Big screens, 90Hz refresh rates and quad speakers feel generous for the price. Apple’s Apple iPad (A16) is smoother long-term, but Samsung gives more screen and sound per rupee upfront.

Which ecosystem is better for students and note-taking: Samsung or Apple?

Samsung’s edge is value. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite includes an S Pen in the box, runs Samsung Notes well, and works easily with Google apps. Apple’s iPad shines with app polish and longevity, but add the Pencil cost. For students watching budgets, Samsung feels more complete out of the box.

For creative work and multitasking, which tablet ages better?

Apple still leads here. The iPad Air (M3) and iPad Pro (M5) handle heavy photo, video and design work with consistency year after year. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 is powerful and feature-rich, especially with DeX, but iPadOS and pro apps remain more stable for long creative workflows.

Is 5G and Android flexibility worth choosing Samsung over iPad?

If flexibility matters, yes. Samsung’s mid-range tabs like Tab A11+ and A9+ offer 5G options, file freedom, expandable storage and easy device pairing. Apple counters with tighter optimisation and resale value. It’s less about specs, more about how locked-in you want your device to feel over time.

Factors to consider when buying a tablet

  • Screen size and refresh rate for reading and video
  • Processor strength for longevity
  • Pen support and whether it’s included
  • Speaker quality for media use
  • Software updates and ecosystem lock-in
  • Battery life in real daily use
  • Price of accessories like keyboards and pens

Top 3 features of tablets

Product nameDisplayProcessorSound
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+11″ LCD, 90Hz4nm Samsung chipsetQuad speakers, Dolby Atmos
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite10.9″ LCD, 90HzSamsung mid-range SoCStereo speakers
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+11″ LCD, 90HzSnapdragon SM6375Quad speakers
Samsung Galaxy Tab S1111″ AMOLED 2X, 120HzFlagship Samsung SoCQuad speakers, Dolby Atmos
Apple iPad (A16)11″ Liquid RetinaA16 chipStereo speakers
Apple iPad Air (M3)11″ Liquid RetinaM3 chipStereo speakers
Apple iPad (10th gen)10.9″ Liquid RetinaA14 BionicStereo speakers
Apple iPad Pro (M5)11″ Ultra Retina XDRM5 chipQuad speakers

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesSamsung Galaxy tab vs iPad: Which tablet is right for you
More
FAQs
For price-to-features, yes. Samsung offers bigger displays, pens and speakers at lower prices than comparable iPads.
iPads usually age better thanks to faster chips and longer software support.
For note-taking, the S Pen feels great and costs nothing extra. Apple Pencil is better for artists.
With DeX and keyboards, higher-end Samsung tabs handle office tasks comfortably.
Samsung’s flexibility and lower pricing work well for families, while iPads offer stronger parental controls and resale value.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.