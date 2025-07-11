Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series pre-orders are live in India- Check price and offers

Samsung unveiled the new flagship smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, in India, alongside the new generation foldables. This year, the smartwatches have received significant design upgrades, new features, and AI integration, making them smarter and more useful. Now, the Galaxy Watch 8 series is available for pre-orders in India, allowing buyers to get exclusive launch offers and benefits during the purchase. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new feature-filled smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking features, then the Galaxy Watch 8 series may come as a great option.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series pre-order: Price and launch offers The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 price: The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm. Additionally, buyers can also pick between Bluetooth and LTE versions, as per their requirement. Here’s a price breakdown:

40mm (Bluetooth): ₹32,999

40mm (LTE): ₹36,999

44mm (Bluetooth): ₹35,999

44mm (LTE): ₹39,999

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic price: The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in a single size of 47mm. However, buyers can choose between Bluetooth and LTE versions.

47mm (Bluetooth): ₹46,999

47mm (LTE): ₹50,999

With the pre-order of Galaxy Watch 8, buyers can get ₹9000 bank cashback on selected cards or an upgrade bonus. Samsung is also providing no-cost EMI options with up to 18 months. Additionally, if purchased alongside Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones, buyers can save up to Rs.12000 on the purchase.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic buyers can get Rs. 12000 bank cashback or an upgrade bonus. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options with up to 18 months. Lastly, buyers can save up to Rs.15000 if they purchase any Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphone with the smartwatch.