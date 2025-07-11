Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series pre-orders are live in India- Check price and offers

Samsung unveiled the new flagship smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, in India, alongside the new generation foldables. This year, the smartwatches have received significant design upgrades, new features, and AI integration, making them smarter and more useful. Now, the Galaxy Watch 8 series is available for pre-orders in India, allowing buyers to get exclusive launch offers and benefits during the purchase. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new feature-filled smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking features, then the Galaxy Watch 8 series may come as a great option.
The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm. Additionally, buyers can also pick between Bluetooth and LTE versions, as per their requirement. Here’s a price breakdown:
40mm (Bluetooth): ₹32,999
40mm (LTE): ₹36,999
44mm (Bluetooth): ₹35,999
44mm (LTE): ₹39,999
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in a single size of 47mm. However, buyers can choose between Bluetooth and LTE versions.
47mm (Bluetooth): ₹46,999
47mm (LTE): ₹50,999
With the pre-order of Galaxy Watch 8, buyers can get ₹9000 bank cashback on selected cards or an upgrade bonus. Samsung is also providing no-cost EMI options with up to 18 months. Additionally, if purchased alongside Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones, buyers can save up to Rs.12000 on the purchase.
On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic buyers can get Rs. 12000 bank cashback or an upgrade bonus. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options with up to 18 months. Lastly, buyers can save up to Rs.15000 if they purchase any Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphone with the smartwatch.
The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are powered by the Exynos W1000 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartwatches come with major AI-powered upgrades with Google’s Gemini Assistant. The smartwatches come with upgraded health features on the Samsung Health app that help users build healthier habits by providing bedtime Guidance, nutrition intake, exercise suggestions, and more.
