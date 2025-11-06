Samsung Galaxy XR tipped for 2026 launch in the UK, Canada, and select EU markets

Samsung is preparing to take Galaxy XR beyond its first two markets in 2026, with Germany, France, Canada and the UK on the early list. The list is not locked. Samsung can add or swap countries as production scales and as more mixed reality apps arrive.

The pace is measured. This is a young category where demand is still forming. Brands start in one market, prove the basics, and expand once software and retail are ready. As of today, Galaxy XR is on sale in Korea and the United States. In the United States it is priced at 1,799.99 dollars. That puts it at about half the price of Apple’s first headset. Even at that level it is still premium, so Samsung’s focus is on the fundamentals that decide daily use, including consistent tracking, lasting comfort, useful apps, and staff who can explain what buyers actually get.

Galaxy XR is the first headset on Android XR, co-developed by Samsung, Google and Qualcomm. It uses the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 with 16 gigabytes of memory and 256 gigabytes of storage. The headset has micro OLED panels with very high pixel density and full colour passthrough, plus spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. It supports both AR and VR modes.

What you can do with it is the point. Because it runs Android XR, the headset can open a wide range of Android apps in real space with floating windows and multitasking. Reviewers already rate it well for streaming and as a stand in for a monitor or TV, thanks to panel clarity.

AI is built in with Gemini. The headset can see and hear your surroundings to help with tasks, identify objects, answer in context and help create 3D content. That becomes meaningful when these features connect to everyday apps, with developers backing it. If Germany, France, Canada and the UK join in 2026, the headset will be tested in markets that buy early and give fast feedback. That usually lifts the pace of better apps and more polished experiences. It also gives Samsung more data on comfort, battery life and real routines at home and at work.