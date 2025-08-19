Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G foldable mobile: 3 Reasons to buy and 2 to skip

Samsung launched its new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, last month. This year, the foldables are not only powerful and upgraded, but also showcase a refined ultra-premium design that sets a high bar for competitors. While both the Samsung foldables are making a buzz in the smartphone market, I have been using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for a week now, and I have noticed a couple of upgrades that have made using a clamshell foldable seamless, but I can’t seem to ignore a few flaws which could make buyers reconsider their purchase. Therefore, if you are planning to get the Galaxy Z Flip 7, then I have listed 3 reasons why buying the smartphone makes sense, and 2 reasons to skip as a frequent smartphone user.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G: 3 Reasons to buy Design to flaunt: The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has one of the best foldable designs; it's sleek, compact, and portable. Despite being just 6.5mm slim, the smartphone feels more sturdy and has a comfortable grip when used in both folded and unfolded states. With a slimmer and refined aluminium hinge, the display crease is not very noticeable compared to its predecessor. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is perfect for lifestyle purposes since it's quite compact and stylish to use.

Functional FlexWindow: Alongside a slimmer build, Samsung has expanded the cover display from 3.6 inches to 4.1 inches, enhancing the usability. Now, the bigger display is being called FlexWindow, since it has more functionality to offer, from Now Bar to Google Gemini on to go, several tasks can be performed write from the cover display. Samsung has also included greater options for Widgets with One UI 8, making interactions fun and seamless.

Reliable performance and battery life: One of the significant changes from the Galaxy Z Flip 7 was switching from Snapdragon chips to in-house Exynos 2500. While the chipset is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it offers reliable performance for day-to-day usage. You can scroll through social media for hours, play games casually, multitask, and do other things effortlessly, and it does not cause any tantrums. In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with an upgraded 4300mAh battery, offering full-day usage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G: 2 Reasons to skip No camera upgrades: While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G is an impressive foldable smartphone, Samsung has kept the camera setup the same as last year. The foldable features a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide, offering a similar camera experience as the Flip 6 model. It's also shocking that the foldable does not include improvements from the software front as well to enhance camera performance. The image quality and experience are mostly the same, which was a trade-off in my opinion.