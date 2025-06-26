Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: 3 big upgrades to expect this year

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will make its official debut on July 9, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung’s clamshell-based foldable smartphone is one of the most popular foldable smartphones due to the premium build, advanced features, and powerful performance. However, several competitors have emerged, compelling Samsung to upgrade. Therefore, this year South Korean giant is expected to bring significant upgrades to Galaxy Z Flip 7 in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 model. Therefore, know the upgrades we can expect and how Samsung plans to compete with other foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design and display: Samsung has reportedly made several design refinements to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which makes it better than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. For starters, we can see a bigger cover display from 3.4-inch to 4-inch. The crease of the foldable display panel is expected to be nearly invisible. Therefore, we can expect a refined hinge in comparison to the predecessor. Lastly, the main display is also expected to be increased from 6.7 to 6.85 inches. However, both models may support the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, providing pleasing visuals and smooth navigation.

Performance: For performance, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. However, this year, there may be a change of plans as Samsung may ditch Snapdragon chips for the flip series. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be powered by the in-house Exynos 2500 chip, with a similar 12GB of RAM storage.

One UI 8 and battery upgrade: Instead of the new One UI 7, Samsung may include the new One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. This may bring new features and a refined user experience for a foldable device. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also get the update after the launch. Additionally, we may also get new AI-powered features. There are also rumours about the battery upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This year, Samsung may bring a 4300mAh battery, up from a 4000mAh battery Galaxy Z Flip 6.

