Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design, performance, camera, and more compared

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was unveiled last night with a revamped design, new processor, and plenty of AI upgrades. This year, Samsung has made several iterations with design by bringing edge-to-edge cover display, which is now called the FlexWindow, and a slimmer build, attracting more attention. Alongside these upgrades, Samsung has used its in-house Exynos 2500 processor, which may put buyers in a confusing position over the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Therefore, to gain a greater understanding of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 upgrades, we have compared the foldable with last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6. Check out the detailed comparison, and know which smartphone you should consider.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design and display The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design has evolved this year with a slimmer build. The smartphone is just 13.7 mm in thickness in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s 14.9 mm thickness when folded. However, the weight of the smartphones is identical. Both foldable phones come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an armour aluminium frame, and an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

For display, Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. It also features a 6.9-inch foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. The smartphone includes a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Camera The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 come with the same dual camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both smartphones feature a 10MP selfie camera on the main screen.