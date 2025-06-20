Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 flaunts sleek design in new leaked renders: Here’s what’s coming

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been in the limelight for its expected design upgrades. This year, the foldable has been reported to undergo several changes, from a new hinge to an ultra-slim design. However, just ahead of launch, a new design render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has started to circulate over the internet, giving us a detailed look at the smartphone. In the renders, we can spot a similar design profile of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as its predecessor, with a triple camera setup. Although the slimness is clearly visible, it gives us hope for a refined design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 design renders A tech publication, Android Headlines, has revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders, showcasing a detailed look of the upcoming foldable design. The smartphone was shown in two colour ways, Blue Shadow and Jet Black. Although additional colour variants are expected to be showcased during launch. Based on the renders, it is suspected that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure between 3.9mm and 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded. In terms of weight, the smartphone could be 215 grams, which seems quite promising.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reported to feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 8.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable display with a similar 120Hz refresh rate. For scratch resistance, the smartphone is expected to be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specs and features (Expected) The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to make its official debut on July 9, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. The foldable is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a new 200MP main camera. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely run on Android 16 based One UI 8 out of the box, bringing new AI-powered tools, productivity features, and a swift user experience.