Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery size & IP rating could be a bummer

One of the biggest concerns of buying a foldable smartphone is its durability features and battery performance. Over the years, Samsung has become a reliable brand when it comes to buying a foldable phone. Now, as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch nears, several leaks surrounding the devices have started to circulate on the internet. However, this time, the new Samsung foldables may disappoint buyers in terms of battery and durability upgrades. While competitors are rapidly catching up to new innovations for foldable, Samsung is reportedly following a similar trend as last year. Therefore, know what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery and durability upgrade This year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is slated for major design and performance upgrades, which may attract several buyers. However, there are a few areas where buyers may think twice before purchasing. According to a tech publication, YTECHB, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was spotted on the EU labels and battery information, revealing the battery capacity of the smartphone. It was highlighted that the book-style foldable may feature the same battery as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be backed by a 4272mAh battery, which will be marketed as a 4400mAh battery. It is also anticipated that the smartphone could last up to 40 hours and 28 minutes on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to get a slight upgrade in terms of battery capacity. Reportedly, the clamshell foldable could get a 4,174mAh battery, likely to be marketed as a 4300mAh battery. It was also highlighted that both models could retain 80% of battery capacity until 2000 charging cycles. Additionally, it could last about 42 hours and four minutes on a single charge.

In terms of durability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to get an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. This IP rating is similar to last year's, which makes it slightly disappointing since we expected upgraded durability against water. Earlier, the smartphones were tipped to get an IP68 rating, but this may not be true as we get closer to the launch.