Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch on July 9: Know 5 biggest reasons to upgrade

Samsung has confirmed the Summer Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil its new generation of foldables, smartwatches, and the One UI 8. The launch event will take place on July 9, 2025, in New York, but the keynote will be live-streamed at 7:30 PM IST. One of the biggest highlights of the event would be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which are already hyped for their rumoured design and performance upgrade. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for seamless multitasking, a swift UI experience, and more, then we have found 5 biggest reasons why you need to upgrade. Know what Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is worth the hype ahead of the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 5 reasons to upgrade Ultra-slim design: After the Galaxy S25 Edge, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could make an entry as the slimmest Samsung phone. This year, the South Korean giant has reportedly made significant design refinements, and one of them being a slim profile. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures just 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded and 9 mm when folded.

Bigger display: Another reason to get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is that it's finally expected to provide a bigger cover and main display. Reportedly, the smartphone could feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8.2-inch main screen. Therefore, the usability will be more refined, and an unfolded device could also offer a hassle-free multitasking, gaming, and viewing experience.

Flagship performance: One of the crucial reasons to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is that the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The chips will likely be paired with 12GB RAM, but there are also rumours about a 16GB RAM variant. This new chipset could have a greater impact on overall smartphone performance, including battery life, UI, camera, and other major functions.

Upgraded camera: This year, Samsung is rumoured to include a Galaxy S25 Ultra-like 200MP main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Therefore, users will not get compromised camera performance, despite being a foldable phone. However, the 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto are expected to remain the same.