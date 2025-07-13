Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Fold 6 vs Fold 5: Battery comparison

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, its latest foldable smartphone that introduces updated displays and the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, despite these upgrades, the device retains the same 4,400mAh battery capacity that has been used since the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This upgrade has sparked discussions about the phone’s real-world battery performance and whether it offers significant improvements over previous models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery Test Against Previous Models To test the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s battery life, tech YouTuber Ben from Lover Of Tech conducted a detailed battery drain test comparing it to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The test involved running a series of power-intensive activities for an hour each, including 4K video recording, Instagram Live streaming, TikTok browsing, YouTube playback, and music streaming. These tasks were designed to simulate heavy daily usage.

The results showed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has achieved a screen-on time of 5 hours, 36 minutes, and 31 seconds. This marks an improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which lasted 5 hours and 15 minutes, and outperformed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 by about an hour. The better battery life on the Fold 7 can be attributed to the efficiency gains of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Additionally, the Galaxy Fold 7 stayed cooler during the test, likely due to enhanced heat management in its slimmer design.

Despite these gains, the fixed 4,400mAh battery limits the potential for major improvements in endurance. Users who wish to upgrade from the Fold 4 or Fold 5 may notice the difference, but those coming from the Fold 6 will find the battery life improvement less significant. In short, the Galaxy Fold 7 offers a modest boost in battery performance, but it still faces constraints because of the unchanged battery size.