Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 rumoured to cut weight and add battery, here’s the catch

Samsung’s next foldables may be chasing a rare win. Lighter phones that also last longer. A new report out of South Korea suggests Samsung is working on exactly that for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, which are expected later this year. Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of these details yet.

The headline claim is weight. The report suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could come in at around 200 grams. That would be a meaningful drop from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is said to weigh 215 grams. On paper it’s small. In daily use, it can be the difference between a foldable feeling like a phone you forget about and one you keep noticing in your pocket.

The catch: the Flip 8 weight claim The rumour around the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is even more dramatic. The same report suggests it could drop to 150 grams, a big cut from the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is said to weigh 188 grams. This is the part that needs the most caution. Clamshell foldables are already designed to feel easy to carry, so shaving off that much weight would likely require major changes to materials and internal layout.

That scepticism is already showing up in the wider conversation. Tipster Ice Universe has suggested the Flip 8 is more likely to land closer to 180 grams than 150. That sounds more realistic and would still count as a step forward, especially if Samsung can do it without making the phone feel less solid.

Battery is the other part of the rumour that matters even more than grams. The same report claims the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could jump to a 5,000mAh battery, up from the 4,400mAh capacity on the Fold 7. If true, that would be a serious improvement for a category where screen size is a big part of the appeal, and also the reason battery anxiety never quite goes away. Bigger battery is not just about endurance. It is about confidence. You stop planning your day around a charger.

The tricky part is that these two upgrades usually compete. Cutting weight often means making compromises on size, structure, or internal space. Increasing battery capacity pushes in the opposite direction. If Samsung really manages both, it would be one of the most practical foldable upgrades in a while.

There is also talk in the same reporting cycle about Samsung trying to keep pricing steady for its 2026 flagships. It is too early to treat that as anything more than an intention, since pricing depends on component costs and market conditions. Still, it is worth mentioning because it sets expectations. If Samsung avoids price jumps while improving weight and battery, that is a stronger story than any single new feature.

For now, the safest way to read these rumours is as direction, not final spec sheets. A lighter Fold 8 sounds plausible. A 150 gram Flip 8 sounds ambitious enough that it needs proof. The battery bump on the Fold is the upgrade buyers will care about most, especially if it comes without trade offs elsewhere. The next real checkpoint will be more consistent supply chain reporting, and eventually Samsung’s own launch cycle later this year.