Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold launch tipped, Moohan XR headset may debut alongside

Samsung is preparing for one of its biggest showcases in recent years. Multiple reports point to a late September launch event where the company could reveal both a tri fold smartphone and a mixed reality headset. The event is expected to be held in South Korea on September 29, with Ice Universe and ET News backing this timeline.

Advertisement

For Samsung fans, this could be a moment where the brand pushes beyond small upgrades and introduces devices that shape new product categories. Alongside the foldable and Mohan XR headset, there are also rumours of early stage smart glasses making an appearance.

Galaxy Z Tri Fold could reshape foldables At the centre of speculation is the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold. The design is said to fold twice inward, resembling a brochure style fold that turns a smartphone into a tablet sized display. The outer panel is expected to measure 6.5 inches, while the unfolded device stretches to around 10 inches. Reports suggest it will ship with Samsung’s One UI 8.5, optimised for multitasking across the extended screen. One UI 8.5 is expected to support advanced multitasking, possibly allowing three simultaneous app views.

Advertisement

Samsung is thought to be limiting the first run to about 50,000 units. It is a cautious strategy, echoing the launch of the original Galaxy Fold. By keeping volumes low, Samsung seems intent on testing demand for more complex foldables before scaling up.

Project Moohan marks Samsung’s XR entry The second big announcement may come in the form of Project Moohan, Samsung’s first extended reality headset developed with Google and Qualcomm. Aimed at early adopters, developers, and XR enthusiasts, Moohan could be Samsung’s answer to Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Pro. Positioned as the first device built specifically for Android XR, Moohan is expected to go on sale in early 2025. Earlier reports of a 2024 launch appear to have shifted.

Advertisement

Leaked specifications point to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, 16GB of RAM and high resolution micro OLED panels capable of 13.6 million pixels per eye. The headset is also expected to feature device intelligence to handle spatial computing tasks.

The Galaxy Z Tri Fold could be priced around $2,930 (around ₹2.6 lakh), making it Samsung’s most premium foldable yet. Initial availability is expected to be limited to South Korea and China.

Meanwhile, the Project Moohan XR headset is expected to be priced between $1,800 to $2,000 (around ₹1.8 lakh). While a global release is planned, Samsung has not confirmed an official timeline.

What does this launch mean for Samsung? This feels bigger than a typical Galaxy launch. Samsung looks ready to make a real leap into XR and foldables. The Galaxy Z Tri Fold could finally make large screen multitasking feel natural on a foldable.

Advertisement