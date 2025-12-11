Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold can double as a secondary monitor for your laptop or PC

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s new foldable phone, and it can also work as a wireless extra display for your Windows PC. The phone supports Samsung’s Second Screen feature, which turns the TriFold into a wireless external monitor. It uses the Miracast standard, so you can extend your desktop to the 10 inch inner display without any cables. Samsung already positions the TriFold as a phone that opens up into a tablet. When it is folded, you use a 6.5 inch cover screen like a regular smartphone. Unfold it, and you get a 10 inch display that runs a tablet-style interface and supports standalone Samsung DeX on the device. The phone also supports Extended Mode to cast its own screen to a monitor or TV. What is easy to miss is that it now works the other way as well, letting you extend your PC’s screen to the TriFold.

View full Image How to use Galaxy Z TriFold as a second screen. (Samsung)

Second Screen is a feature that has mostly been available on Samsung’s high end tablets. The Galaxy Z TriFold now gets the same option. To use it, you open the Second Screen page on the phone and keep it on. Your Windows PC can then find the TriFold as a wireless display. On Windows, you can go to Settings > System > Display > Connect to a wireless display, or press Windows + K to open the Cast menu and pick the phone from the list.

If you install Samsung’s Second Screen app on your PC, you get a few extra settings, such as aspect ratio controls, power sync and automatic reconnection. These are useful if you plan to use the feature regularly, but they are not needed for basic screen extension. Even without the app, the TriFold can act as a simple second screen where you park a browser window, email, notes or chat apps.