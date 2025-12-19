Samsung heads to CES 2026 with Bespoke AI appliances and SmartThings updates

CES is about to get loud again, so let us do ourselves a favour and filter the noise. Samsung’s CES 2026 showcase runs January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, and it is bringing an “AI Connected Living” lineup to its showroom inside Wynn Las Vegas. The phrase is broad, but the test is simple. Does any of this save us time in real life, or does it just give us more things to tap and manage.

Most smart home demos skip the messy bits. The washer that finishes while we are busy and the clothes sit there long enough to smell. The AC that cools a room but makes one person miserable because the airflow hits them directly. The robot vacuum that is “smart” until it meets a cable, a threshold, or a spill. If Samsung is serious about making AI feel useful, it has to solve those moments first.

View full Image Bespoke AI Laundry Combo ( Samsung Newsroom )

Start with laundry, because that is where Samsung is making the most practical changes. The updated Bespoke AI Laundry Combo adds a Super Speed cycle that uses a high pressure spray to help detergent sink in faster and rinse out quicker. The more meaningful detail is Auto Open Door+. After washing only cycles, the door opens and the machine circulates air, which helps avoid that damp drum smell when laundry sits too long. That is the kind of fix that does not sound glamorous, but it is the difference between a machine that fits your day and a machine that punishes you for being human.

Samsung is also offering two screen options, a 7 inch version and a smaller 2.8 inch one. We should be honest here. A smaller screen is not a headline, but it is a sensible way to stop turning every appliance into a premium priced gadget. Most people want cleaner, drier clothes. They do not want to pay extra for a larger panel unless it genuinely changes usability.

Now, instead of pretending laundry ends when the washer stops, Samsung is pairing the story with the Bespoke AI AirDresser. The whole point of an AirDresser is to handle the in-between clothing problem. Not dirty enough to wash, not fresh enough to wear. Samsung is pushing wrinkle care and hygiene through steam and air, and it makes the same kind of lab tested claim we see from a lot of brands about reducing certain germs. Those numbers are always test dependent, but the use case is real, especially for workwear and outer layers that pick up smell fast and do not need a full wash every time.

Cooling is getting a similar human centred approach. Samsung’s Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner uses radar based AI to detect where people are in a room and adjust airflow toward them or away from them. That is the feature that matters more than any list of modes, because it targets the everyday issue we all recognise. One person wants aggressive cooling, another person wants anything except direct cold air on their face. Samsung also claims an AI Energy Mode can reduce energy use by up to 30% by learning patterns and checking conditions. The exact savings will vary, but the direction makes sense. Comfort without unnecessary power waste is what people actually want from “smart” cooling.

Then there is cleaning, where robot vacuums tend to lose trust quickly. Samsung’s Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra leans on AI object recognition, but the detail worth watching is AI Liquid Recognition. It can detect a spill and either clean it or avoid it based on your settings. That is a real fork in the road for robot vacuums, because the wrong decision is what turns a helpful gadget into a problem you have to rescue. Samsung also talks about better threshold climbing, which is another unglamorous but important part of living with a robot cleaner.

View full Image Samsung SmartThings now supports Matter cameras. ( Samsung )

The last piece of Samsung’s CES story is not a product you put on the floor. It is SmartThings, and this is where Samsung is trying to make the wider smart home feel less fragmented. SmartThings now supports Matter 1.5, and Samsung is highlighting camera support as the big step. Updates are rolling out later this month to add cameras to its Matter device list, and Samsung says Matter camera products from partners like Aqara, Eve, and Ulticam are expected from March 2026. Matter 1.5 also improves support for things like blinds and garage doors, plus energy management. A smart home only feels smart when brands stop acting like separate islands.