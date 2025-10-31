Samsung Internet browser lands on Windows PCs in public beta, its desktop debut

Samsung is bringing its popular mobile browser to the desktop for the first time. The company announced the beta release of Samsung Internet for PC on 30 October 2025 in the United States and Korea, extending the experience across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem and marking the browser’s full desktop debut.

“As we expand Samsung Internet to PC, we’re excited to invite users to shape the future of browsing with us,” said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “This beta program unlocks a more connected experience across mobile and PC, while setting the stage for more intelligent browsing experiences to come. Looking ahead, Samsung Internet’s capabilities will redefine how users interact with the web, evolving from a PC browser that waits for input to an integrated AI platform that understands users while protecting personal data at every level.”

Continuity is central to the beta. After signing in with a Samsung Account, users can sync bookmarks and browsing history across phone, tablet and PC. Samsung Pass support enables secure sign in and autofill across devices. The browser will also prompt users to resume browsing when switching between mobile and desktop, so activity carries over without extra steps.

Samsung is adding intelligence through Galaxy AI. Logged in users can access Browsing Assist for webpage summarisation and translation, aimed at helping people find key information faster while keeping activity tied to their Samsung Account.

Privacy and security remain a focus. Smart anti tracking helps block third party attempts to collect personal data, and a Privacy Dashboard shows what is being blocked and lets users manage protections in real time. These controls mirror the mobile experience on Galaxy devices.

Samsung Internet for PC beta is available for Windows 11 and Windows 10 version 1809 and above in the United States and Korea, with broader expansion planned. Users can learn more and sign up for beta access at browser.samsung.com/beta. This is not Samsung’s first appearance on desktop; the browser briefly surfaced in the Microsoft Store in 2023. The new beta is a fuller rollout with cross device syncing and AI features.