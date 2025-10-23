Subscribe

Samsung introduces the Perplexity AI-powered TV App for smarter entertainment

Samsung Electronics has once again redefined the smart TV experience by introducing the world’s first Perplexity AI-powered TV App. This innovation expands Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, a feature that enhances how users interact with their televisions. 

Iqbal
Published23 Oct 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Smart TVs have just become a lot smarter. Samsung has introduced the world’s first Perplexity AI-powered TV App, adding a new dimension to how people use their televisions. Built into Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, this app allows users to interact with their TV intelligently, creating a seamless bridge between entertainment and information.

The launch marks a significant step for Samsung as it continues to redefine home technology. The Perplexity TV App transforms the television into an active companion that can answer questions, perform research, and even help with daily planning. It feels less like using a gadget and more like having a knowledgeable assistant in your living room.

Understanding the Power of Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI is a real-time answer engine that delivers accurate, verified responses sourced from reliable online platforms. It not only answers your question but also suggests follow-up topics, encouraging deeper engagement. For instance, ask who directed “Avengers: Endgame”, and it will tell you it was the Russo Brothers, while also prompting you to explore their other works.

This interactive approach makes learning and exploration easier. Instead of using a phone or computer, you can now get instant answers directly on your TV screen. The results appear in attractive visual cards that are easy to read, designed to fit perfectly on Samsung’s large displays.

How to Get Started

Using the Perplexity TV App is incredibly easy. You can set it up in a few minutes by following these simple steps:

Open the Apps Tab: From your Samsung TV home screen, navigate to the Apps section.

Find Perplexity TV App: Look for the Perplexity icon among your available apps.

Launch the App: Click on the app icon to start the setup process.

Accept Permissions: Agree to the terms and conditions to continue.

Enable Microphone Access: Allow the app to use your TV’s microphone if you prefer voice commands.

Type Instead of Speaking: You can use the on-screen or USB keyboard if you prefer not to speak.

Ask a Question: Speak or type a query such as “Plan a trip to Europe” or “Who won the 2024 Oscars?”

View and Explore Results: Watch the answers appear in well-designed cards. Select follow-up prompts for more details.

Availability

The Perplexity TV App is now available on 2025 Samsung TVs and will roll out to 2023 and 2024 models later this year through a software update. Samsung is offering users a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro, which can be activated via a QR code on the app.

This move highlights Samsung’s commitment to innovation. The company continues to bridge the gap between entertainment and information, giving users access to powerful AI tools from the comfort of their living rooms.

The partnership between Samsung and Perplexity signals a shift in how we think about televisions. They are no longer just screens for watching films but intelligent companions capable of answering questions, solving problems, and sparking curiosity.

 
 
