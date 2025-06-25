Samsung launches AI-powered home appliances in India starting at ₹24,500

Samsung has launched its 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range in India, bringing some truly next-gen features to everyday home appliances. From internal cameras in refrigerators that track what’s inside, to AI-powered laundry recommendations and voice-controlled dashboards, the new line-up shows how smart homes are moving from concept to reality.

Covering washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners, the range is loaded with intelligent features like touch displays, voice assistants that respond to ‘Hinglish’ commands and seamless SmartThings integration.

The Bespoke AI range is built around four core values: Easy, Save, Care, and Secure. The key purpose is to simplify chores through automation and voice control, reduce energy use, offer safety alerts via SmartThings and protect user data with Samsung Knox, making smart home living more efficient, responsive and secure for Indian households.

Price and availability

Samsung Bespoke AI appliances are already hitting shelves, both online and offline. They are available at Samsung stores, the website and partner retailers.

AI Laundry Combo (All-in-one Washer + Dryer) – ₹ 3,19,000

3,19,000 Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner – starts at ₹ 36,000

36,000 Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator – starts at ₹ 44,000

44,000 Bespoke AI Top Load Washer (8kg) – starts at ₹ 24,500

24,500 Bespoke AI French Door Refrigerator (with 9” display) - To be available from July What’s new and what makes it ‘AI’? Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung’s all-in-one Bespoke AI Laundry Combo (washer + dryer) eliminates the need to transfer clothes between machines. Equipped with AI Wash & Dry and heat pump technology, it automatically detects fabric type, soil level and load weight to optimise water usage, detergent quantity, wash time and drying conditions.

The system is designed to reduce drying time by up to 60% and energy consumption by up to 75%. The appliance features a 7-inch AI Home display that offers real-time insights, personalised cycle recommendations based on user habits and consumption reports for energy and water. It also serves as a control panel for other connected Samsung appliances via SmartThings.

Adding to the convenience, the washer and dryer combo also includes a Flex Auto Dispense System that stores detergent for up to 32 loads, and an Auto Open Door function that releases humidity post-cycle to minimise odour and preserve freshness.

Bespoke AI Refrigerator with AI Vision Inside

Samsung’s new AI-powered refrigerator features internal cameras that can identify up to 87 food items, including fresh produce and packaged goods. They can also track expiry dates and suggest recipes.

It has a 9-inch AI Home display on the door that functions as a smart hub for grocery lists, schedules and connected appliances. With Bixby voice control now supporting Hinglish commands, users can operate the fridge hands-free.

For instance, when your hands are occupied, you can ask Bixby to open the door or simply tap the sensor for easy access, enhancing both convenience and accessibility in everyday kitchen tasks.

WindFree AI Air Conditioner

Samsung WindFree AC uses 23,000 micro-holes to deliver even cooling that ensures comfort without direct cold air blasts. The AI engine analyses user habits to optimise temperature settings and helps save up to 30% energy with AI Energy Mode.

It automatically adjusts cooling performance based on room conditions, offering a more personalised, hands-free experience with improved energy efficiency.

Bespoke AI Top Load Washer

In addition to the AI laundry combo, Samsung also offers an AI-powered Top Load Washer that intelligently detects fabric type and load weight to automatically select the ideal wash cycle.