Samsung launches One UI for home appliances, bringing consistent experience across devices

To strengthen its ecosystem, Samsung is expanding the One UI platform to home appliances, starting with 2024 models. The update brings the brand’s signature interface to smart devices like refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, along with a promise of up to seven years of software updates. The goal is to improve usability, security, and longevity while ensuring these devices are always up to date with the latest features.

A consistent experience across devices Samsung's main focus with this update is consistency. With One UI on home appliances, Samsung ensures a consistent experience across all devices, from phones to washing machines. Services like Bixby, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung TV Plus are integrated into appliances, making it easier to control and access content. SmartThings will also sync all appliances, making for a more efficient, connected smart home.

The expansion of One UI and the promise of up to seven years of software updates are part of Samsung's broader vision for a cohesive, secure, and intelligent home. The aim is to create a seamless experience across all devices, encouraging users to stay within the Samsung ecosystem for consistent control, personalised services, and unified interaction. By integrating these features, Samsung hopes to offer a smart home that feels connected, intuitive, and always up to date.

“Now Brief" offers quick access to key information One standout feature is 'Now Brief,' which gives users quick access to important details like weather updates, family schedules, and the remaining time on laundry cycles. It helps keep everything organised and easy to check, no matter which device you're using.

Along with convenience, security is also getting a significant upgrade. Samsung is bringing its Knox Matrix security system to home appliances, meaning everything from your fridge to your washer will have stronger protection with encrypted credentials and passkey support. Plus, for models with screens, like the Family Hub refrigerators and Bespoke AI washers, you’ll be able to monitor their security status in real time with a new security dashboard.

AI is getting smarter, too. Now, your Family Hub fridge can recognise more foods, even packaged items, making it easy for you to keep track of what’s in there. Bixby also gets smarter with Voice ID, offering personalised responses for each family member.

Samsung’s TV Plus service is expanding to new regions, including Canada, Brazil, and India, and washing machines with 7 inch screens will now support additional languages like Bengali, Punjabi, and Gujarati.