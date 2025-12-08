Samsung may line up Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 for 2026 launch: Report

Samsung’s most expensive smartwatch finally looks set for a real step forward, but buyers will need to wait. A new report from Dutch outlet GalaxyClub suggests that Samsung is actively developing the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 9, with both models tracking towards a launch around July 2026. That lines up with Samsung’s usual mid year wearable cycle and with its foldable launch window.

A 2026 summer launch, not a quick refresh Earlier this year, many expected Samsung to bring the Ultra 2 to its July Galaxy Unpacked event next to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Instead, the company introduced a Titanium Blue finish for the current Galaxy Watch Ultra and skipped new hardware. That decision now looks more understandable if the true sequel has been pushed to 2026 and Samsung is aiming for a more meaningful jump rather than another mild update.

Advertisement

If the current timeline holds, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 are likely to share the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at a summer Unpacked event. This creates a clean bundle with next-generation foldables in the pocket and new health focused watches on the wrist, all arriving in a single launch cycle.

Why the “Watch 9 Ultra” codename matters Internally, Samsung is said to be referring to the new wearable as “Watch 9 Ultra”, even though the retail name is expected to be Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. That internal label hints at how closely this Ultra model will follow the Galaxy Watch 9 platform.

The first Galaxy Watch Ultra was built on the Watch 7 foundation. In practice, that meant the Ultra carried the same core chip and sensor stack as the mainline watch, inside a tougher case with a larger battery and a few extras aimed at outdoor users. The new report suggests the Ultra 2 will again mirror the standard Watch 9 on key hardware, while adding a larger battery on top.

Advertisement

If Samsung lines up both watches on the same platform, app support, software features and long-term updates should feel consistent across the series, with the Ultra positioned as the endurance focused option for people who push GPS, health tracking and battery life harder.

To understand what might change, it helps to look at what Samsung already offers. The first generation Galaxy Watch Ultra arrived with a 1.5 inch circular Super AMOLED display inside a 47 mm titanium case. It includes 2 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, a dedicated Quick Button and a 590 mAh battery with wireless fast charging. It is rated IP6X for dust, 10ATM for water and is tested to the MIL-STD-810H standard.

Earlier this year, Samsung expanded that line with a Titanium Blue finish alongside the existing Titanium Silver, Grey and White options, but the underlying hardware stayed the same. For anyone who already bought the current Ultra, 2025 has felt like a cosmetic touch up rather than a new generation.

Advertisement

What should buyers do now? Details on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2’s internals are still thin. Beyond hints of a larger battery and shared hardware with the Galaxy Watch 9, leaks have not pinned down the exact processor, health sensors or software additions. That picture will get clearer as 2026 approaches and more concrete information appears. For now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra remains the premium Samsung smartwatch that is actually on sale, with strong endurance, a tough build and mature software. It still makes sense for someone who needs a high tier Samsung wearable today, especially for outdoor use.

For existing Ultra owners, the 2026 timeline almost works in their favour. There is no pressure to chase a minor refresh, and it is easy to wait and see how Ultra 2 and Watch 9 shape up before planning the next upgrade. And for those on older Galaxy Watch models who have been holding out for a bigger leap in battery and hardware, the Ultra 2 plus Watch 9 pairing in 2026 is clearly the cycle to watch.

Advertisement