Samsung officially unveils Exynos 2600 chip ahead of Galaxy S26 series release

After weeks of rumours and leaks about Samsung’s upcoming flagship processor, Samsung has finally revealed the Exynos 2600. This chip marks a major leap in mobile chip technology, utilising the world’s first Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology. The announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to be released in early 2026. This new chip will power the Galaxy S26 series in selected regions.

The Exynos 2600 is designed to offer flagship performance and efficiency. The chip boasts up to 10 cores, a peak frequency of 4GHz, and significant improvements in AI acceleration. Leaked benchmarks for this chip suggest a single-core Geekbench score of around 3,300 and a multi-core score of around 11,300. The GPU performance is also boosted, thanks to the AMD-based Xclipse 960 graphics core. Samsung claims the chip is “refined at the core” and “optimised at every level,” addressing previous criticisms about performance and thermal management. These enhancements are expected to deliver a smoother and more consistent user experience for demanding tasks and prolonged usage.

Samsung’s teaser video for the Exynos 2600 emphasised the company’s commitment to listening to user feedback and delivering a chip that “expresses the exceptional,” hinting at silent processing, better heat resistance, and overall smoother user experiences. The Exynos 2600 is also expected to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in GPU and NPU benchmarks, making it a strong contender in the flagship chip race.