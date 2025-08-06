Samsung One UI 8 beta is coming to Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 models

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in July, Samsung released the One UI 8 based on Android 16 with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Now, Samsung is gradually introducing the One UI 8 beta program to other Galaxy devices. Earlier, the One UI 8 beta was introduced for the Galaxy S25 series; now it's extending to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models, allowing more users to test and get early access to the latest OS features. Therefore, know what the One UI 8 beta has in store for users, and what new features you can test before the stable release.

Samsung One UI 8 beta program Samsung announced the rollout of Android 16-based One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, starting from next week. These smartphone users, in Korea, the U.S., the U.K. and India, will be able to get early access to the new generation Samsung operating system. Therefore, to test One UI 8, Samsung users will have to register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app.

Samsung also assures that the beta program will be introduced to other Galaxy models, including Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, A36 5G, A55 5G, A35 5G and A54 in September 2025.

Samsung One UI 8 features Samsung has reportedly designed the One UI 8 around Galaxy AI, bringing deeper on-device intelligence along with cloud-based AI services for an enhanced experience. With the update, the brand aims to simply voice, text, and gesture-based interaction across products.

One UI 8 also includes enhanced privacy and security features such as Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) and updated Knox Matrix. Users can also access new AI-powered features that include suggest erase, Photo Assist, Generative Edit, and much more. Furthermore, Samsung is also bringing AI capabilities to its smartwatches beyond the Galaxy Watch 8 series this year. Therefore, users can build a seamless Samsung ecosystem with smart and intuitive features.

While the One UI 8 beta may excite many Samsung users, it is advised to wait until a stable release for a smooth and bug-free experience.