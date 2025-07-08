Samsung One UI 8 debuts with AI-powered privacy and quantum encryption for next-gen smartphone security

The new One UI 8 update for Galaxy smartphones, which Samsung has announced, brings powerful security and privacy tools. Packed with on-device AI protections and future-ready encryption, this release is designed to help users stay safe as digital threats become more advanced and harder to detect.

One of the most important changes here is the introduction of quantum-resistant encryption across Galaxy devices. This technology is designed to protect files, messages, and passwords from hacking attempts as computers become more powerful.

The update also makes it easier to manage your data and adds stronger threat detection with Knox Matrix. Together, these improvements will help Samsung users see how their information is used and keep Galaxy devices better protected against new kinds of online threats.

The Samsung One UI 8 update also includes enhanced on-device protections that monitor for suspicious activity and help block harmful apps and phishing attempts. By running security checks directly on the device, personal information can stay under tighter control.

Knox enhanced encrypted protection secures your data Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection, known as KEEP, is a new system that isolates personal app data inside encrypted containers. Let me explain in a simple way: KEEP acts like a locked, secure vault inside your smartphone where all your sensitive information is stored safely. This makes it much harder for anyone to gain unauthorised access or tamper with your information.

KEEP is also closely integrated with Knox Vault, Samsung’s hardware-based secure environment that protects your sensitive credit card information, passwords, and biometric data, even if the main operating system is compromised. Together, these elements allow features such as Now Brief and Smart Gallery search to work without sending user information to external servers.

In addition, KEEP also covers more tools on your phone, like Smart Suggestions. Samsung explains that this keeps your personal information stored only on your device rather than shared elsewhere. The company sees privacy as a core part of the phone’s design, not just an optional setting.

Knox Matrix and Secure Wi-Fi upgrades Samsung’s Knox Matrix was originally designed to synchronise and secure multiple Galaxy devices. It has now been updated to respond to high-risk scenarios with improved detection and containment of threats across connected products like phones, tablets, and wearables. If an issue arises on one device, Knox Matrix will work to protect the rest automatically.

Secure Wi-Fi gets advanced encryption Secure Wi-Fi has also been upgraded with advanced encryption methods designed to resist attacks, including those that could emerge with the arrival of quantum computing. This means your Wi-Fi now has much stronger security. Even if someone tries to use a powerful quantum computer in the future, they will have a hard time breaking into your connection. For example, if a hacker attempts to crack your Wi-Fi password using advanced tools, this upgrade helps keep your data secure.

System safeguards remain central One UI 8 still includes Samsung’s main security tools. Knox Vault keeps personal details like passwords and fingerprints separate from the main system. Auto Blocker stops unwanted apps and commands, and Enhanced Theft Protection adds extra checks if your phone is stolen. New Advanced Intelligence Settings let you turn off online data use for AI features. Altogether, these updates highlight Samsung’s strong focus on privacy, security, and personalisation as AI becomes part of everyday life.