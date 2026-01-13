Samsung rolls out “Big Bespoke AI Fest” with Republic Day discounts, cashback and rewards

Samsung has announced the Big Bespoke AI Fest in India, a Republic Day sale window that also rolls in Pongal and Makar Sankranti offers. It runs from January 8 to January 31, 2026, and covers big ticket categories such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves under Samsung’s Bespoke range.

This is not a product launch. It is Samsung trying to pull upgrades into a fixed shopping window with a mix of discounts, cashback, and warranty benefits. If you have an appliance at home that is clearly due for replacement, this is the kind of sale that makes people finally sit down and do the math.

Samsung says buyers can get up to 50% off on select digital appliances, with cashback of up to ₹20,000 on eligible models. Those are the headline numbers, and they will vary depending on the model, variant, stock, and where you are buying from. Still, if you were already comparing options, these offers can bring the final bill down enough to make a call.

The company is also pushing finance benefits to make upgrades feel less heavy on the wallet. One of the highlights is “1 EMI Off” on T Combo and select top load washing machines. If you are on EMI anyway, this is worth checking, but do not assume it applies across the whole category. These deals usually sit on specific SKUs.

Samsung has also broken cashback down by category. It says buyers can get up to ₹20,000 cashback on Frost Free Double Door and Side by Side refrigerators. For frost free refrigerators, cashback can go up to ₹6,000. For front load washing machines and washer dryers, cashback can go up to ₹10,000. For air conditioners, cashback can go up to ₹4,000. If you are shopping, match these numbers to the exact model you want, because the biggest cashback is rarely available on every variant.

Warranty benefits are part of the pitch too, and this is where the fine print matters. Samsung says it is offering a 10 year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity of its microwaves and a 5 year comprehensive warranty on air conditioners. That can be reassuring if you are buying a high value appliance, but it is still worth reading what is covered and what is not. There is also a small extra for kitchen buyers. Samsung says select microwave models will come with a complimentary Borosil Kit, which is a nice add on if you were going to buy accessories anyway.