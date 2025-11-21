Samsung smart glasses surface online, hinting at what’s coming next

Samsung may have only just introduced its Galaxy XR headset, but it is clearly not stopping there. The company’s long rumoured XR smart glasses, known internally as Haean, are back in the leak cycle, and this time the details feel a bit more concrete. GalaxyClub reports that these smart glasses carry the model number SM O200P. That matters because Samsung’s full size XR headset starts with SM I. The different prefix is a small clue, but an important one. It suggests Samsung sees these glasses as a separate product line, not a lighter version of the headset.

One feature that could actually make day to day use easier is transition lenses. They darken in bright sunlight and clear up indoors. It sounds like a simple thing, yet most smart glasses still get it wrong. If Samsung can make the switch feel smooth and natural, these will be more comfortable to wear outside, instead of feeling like tech you tolerate for a few minutes.

Connectivity is also kept very simple. The leak points to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with no mobile data. That means the glasses will depend on your phone for most tasks, which is not necessarily a bad thing. It keeps the glasses lighter and avoids pushing them into headset territory. You will find a tiny built-in camera inside these glasses. This leak does not confirm the specs, but older reporting mentioned a 12MP Sony IMX681 mostly used for gesture tracking. So the camera is likely more of a sensor than a tool for photos or videos.

The leak says Samsung is leaning on Qualcomm’s AR1 chip for the main work here, while an NXP chip handles the rest behind the scenes. The battery is reportedly 155 mAh. On paper that sounds tiny, but it fits the direction here. These are meant to be light glasses you can wear for long stretches, doing small jobs when needed, while the heavy lifting stays on your phone. Samsung already has the headset for the full XR experience.

A lot of us thought Samsung would lift the curtain on the glasses at the same time as the Galaxy XR headset, but that moment never came. There is still no official timeline, though early 2026 feels like a reasonable window if the project moves smoothly. What does feel clear is the goal. Samsung is trying to land on smart glasses that look normal enough to wear daily.

The harder part will be getting the feel right. Smart glasses only work if they sit well, do not annoy you through the day, and blend into your routine. A small battery and phone reliance are fine if the software understands those limits and keeps interactions quick. Samsung also has to handle the trust side carefully. A camera on your face changes how people around you react, even if it is meant for tracking gestures. Clear signals for when the camera is active and real user control over data will matter as much as the hardware.