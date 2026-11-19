Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Smartwatches are no longer fancy accessories that are used just for checking notifications and tracking steps. Today they do everything from helping us workout better to tracking our basic and advanced health parameters based on their features. Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, in particular, offer detailed health tracking such as such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smartphone connectivity, workout detection, GPS, and advanced health insights to the users, which makes them an ideal partner for fitness and health enthusiasts.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Silver, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68View Details
₹34,900
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEsView Details
₹44,900
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm LTE, Titanium Grey)View Details
₹55,849
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(44mm, Black, Compatible with Android only)View Details
₹13,290
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details
₹22,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you've been planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, now would be a good time to do so as these smartwatches are available at a discount of up to 60% on Amazon right now. These discounts make even the more pricier versions a tad bit more accessible to potential buyers. That said, Samsung offers smartwatches across price ranges. This means that not all models have similar features. While some buyers may prefer a feature-packed Galaxy Watch, others might be better off choosing an older model that now costs considerably less. This is where comparing specifications, everyday usability and current prices becomes important. With several Samsung smartwatches seeing price reductions, I've picked five options that I'd consider for fitness tracking and daily use.
|
MODEL
|
LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|₹47,999
|₹34,900
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
|₹69,999
|₹44,900
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2
|₹69,999
|₹55,849
|Samsung Galaxy Watch4
|₹29,999
|₹13,290
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8
|₹38,999
|₹22,999
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic features a premium stainless steel design with a rotating bezel that makes navigating its interface convenient. Its round AMOLED display is protected by sapphire crystal glass, while the classic styling makes it suitable for everyday wear. Health tracking is a major highlight, with features including heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis and personalised heart rate zones. It also supports advanced sleep coaching, workout tracking and fall detection.
High accuracy
Great quality
Great features
Average battery life
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a rugged titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and a distinctive cushion-shaped design built for demanding outdoor activities. Its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display offers clear visibility, while the dedicated Quick Button provides convenient access to workouts and other functions. Health tracking is a key highlight, with heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis and blood oxygen monitoring. It also supports personalised heart rate zones, sleep coaching and advanced fitness tracking for active users.
High accuracy
Great health tracking
Long battery life
Bulky design
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 combines a rugged titanium frame with sapphire crystal glass and a distinctive cushion-shaped dial designed for outdoor use. Its large 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display offers sharp visuals and high brightness, while the updated design is built for everyday comfort. Health tracking is a key highlight, with heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, body composition measurement and advanced workout tracking. It also features Samsung's BioActive Sensor, temperature monitoring and dual-frequency GPS for more detailed fitness and wellness insights.
Vibrant display
Great health tracking
Long battery life
Premium pricing
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features a lightweight aluminium body, a round Super AMOLED display and a sleek design suited to everyday wear. Its health-tracking capabilities are powered by Samsung's BioActive Sensor, which combines optical heart rate, electrical heart and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. The watch can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, stress levels and body composition. It also supports ECG, blood pressure monitoring, automatic workout detection and activity tracking.
Lightweight design
Comprehensive health tracking
Smooth OS
Average battery life
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 features a slim 8.6mm design, an Armour Aluminum frame and Sapphire Crystal Glass for durability. Its 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display offers up to 3,000 nits brightness, making it easy to view outdoors. Health tracking is a major highlight, with heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure tracking, sleep analysis, body composition measurement and blood oxygen monitoring. It also introduces an Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load monitoring and AGEs Index tracking, offering additional insights into cardiovascular health, nutrition and overall wellness.
Good features
Great design
Vibrant display
Average battery life
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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