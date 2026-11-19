Smartwatches are no longer fancy accessories that are used just for checking notifications and tracking steps. Today they do everything from helping us workout better to tracking our basic and advanced health parameters based on their features. Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, in particular, offer detailed health tracking such as such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smartphone connectivity, workout detection, GPS, and advanced health insights to the users, which makes them an ideal partner for fitness and health enthusiasts.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Silver, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 View Details ₹34,900 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details ₹44,900 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm LTE, Titanium Grey) View Details ₹55,849 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(44mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) View Details ₹13,290 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹22,999 CHECK OFFERS

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If you've been planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, now would be a good time to do so as these smartwatches are available at a discount of up to 60% on Amazon right now. These discounts make even the more pricier versions a tad bit more accessible to potential buyers. That said, Samsung offers smartwatches across price ranges. This means that not all models have similar features. While some buyers may prefer a feature-packed Galaxy Watch, others might be better off choosing an older model that now costs considerably less. This is where comparing specifications, everyday usability and current prices becomes important. With several Samsung smartwatches seeing price reductions, I've picked five options that I'd consider for fitness tracking and daily use.

Samsung Galaxy smartwatch models with maximum discounts MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic ₹ 47,999 ₹ 34,900 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra ₹ 69,999 ₹ 44,900 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 ₹ 69,999 ₹ 55,849 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 ₹ 29,999 ₹ 13,290 Samsung Galaxy Watch8 ₹ 38,999 ₹ 22,999 Top Samsung Galaxy smartwatch models to buy right now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic features a premium stainless steel design with a rotating bezel that makes navigating its interface convenient. Its round AMOLED display is protected by sapphire crystal glass, while the classic styling makes it suitable for everyday wear. Health tracking is a major highlight, with features including heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis and personalised heart rate zones. It also supports advanced sleep coaching, workout tracking and fall detection.

Specifications Display 1.3-inch Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W930 dual-core Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE Battery 300mAh Health tracking Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, sleep tracking, body composition Operating system Wear OS 4 Reasons to buy High accuracy Great quality Great features Reason to avoid Average battery life

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a rugged titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and a distinctive cushion-shaped design built for demanding outdoor activities. Its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display offers clear visibility, while the dedicated Quick Button provides convenient access to workouts and other functions. Health tracking is a key highlight, with heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis and blood oxygen monitoring. It also supports personalised heart rate zones, sleep coaching and advanced fitness tracking for active users.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W1000 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, dual-frequency GPS Battery 590mAh Health tracking Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, advanced fitness tracking Operating system Wear OS 5 Reasons to buy High accuracy Great health tracking Long battery life Reason to avoid Bulky design

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 combines a rugged titanium frame with sapphire crystal glass and a distinctive cushion-shaped dial designed for outdoor use. Its large 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display offers sharp visuals and high brightness, while the updated design is built for everyday comfort. Health tracking is a key highlight, with heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, body composition measurement and advanced workout tracking. It also features Samsung's BioActive Sensor, temperature monitoring and dual-frequency GPS for more detailed fitness and wellness insights.

Specifications Display 1.52-inch Super AMOLED Processor Qualcomm SDW6100 Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS Battery 800mAh Health tracking advanced bioactive sensor, sleep apnea, heart health score, daily cardio load, trail run tracking, nutrition alert, diving tracking Operating system Wear OS 7 Reasons to buy Vibrant display Great health tracking Long battery life Reason to avoid Premium pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features a lightweight aluminium body, a round Super AMOLED display and a sleek design suited to everyday wear. Its health-tracking capabilities are powered by Samsung's BioActive Sensor, which combines optical heart rate, electrical heart and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. The watch can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, stress levels and body composition. It also supports ECG, blood pressure monitoring, automatic workout detection and activity tracking.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W920 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou Battery 361mAh Health tracking Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, sleep, stress and body composition monitoring Operating system Wear OS Reasons to buy Lightweight design Comprehensive health tracking Smooth OS Reason to avoid Average battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 features a slim 8.6mm design, an Armour Aluminum frame and Sapphire Crystal Glass for durability. Its 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display offers up to 3,000 nits brightness, making it easy to view outdoors. Health tracking is a major highlight, with heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure tracking, sleep analysis, body composition measurement and blood oxygen monitoring. It also introduces an Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load monitoring and AGEs Index tracking, offering additional insights into cardiovascular health, nutrition and overall wellness.

Specifications Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W1000 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou Battery 325mAh Health tracking Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, sleep apnea detection, body composition, Antioxidant Index, AGEs Index and Vascular Load Operating system Wear OS 6 Reasons to buy Good features Great design Vibrant display Reason to avoid Average battery life

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