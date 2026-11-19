Smartwatches are no longer fancy accessories that are used just for checking notifications and tracking steps. Today they do everything from helping us workout better to tracking our basic and advanced health parameters based on their features. Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, in particular, offer detailed health tracking such as such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smartphone connectivity, workout detection, GPS, and advanced health insights to the users, which makes them an ideal partner for fitness and health enthusiasts.
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If you've been planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, now would be a good time to do so as these smartwatches are available at a discount of up to 60% on Amazon right now. These discounts make even the more pricier versions a tad bit more accessible to potential buyers. That said, Samsung offers smartwatches across price ranges. This means that not all models have similar features. While some buyers may prefer a feature-packed Galaxy Watch, others might be better off choosing an older model that now costs considerably less. This is where comparing specifications, everyday usability and current prices becomes important. With several Samsung smartwatches seeing price reductions, I've picked five options that I'd consider for fitness tracking and daily use.
|
MODEL
|
LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|₹47,999
|₹34,900
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
|₹69,999
|₹44,900
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2
|₹69,999
|₹55,849
|Samsung Galaxy Watch4
|₹29,999
|₹13,290
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8
|₹38,999
|₹22,999
Choose better. Buy smarter.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic features a premium stainless steel design with a rotating bezel that makes navigating its interface convenient. Its round AMOLED display is protected by sapphire crystal glass, while the classic styling makes it suitable for everyday wear. Health tracking is a major highlight, with features including heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis and personalised heart rate zones. It also supports advanced sleep coaching, workout tracking and fall detection.
High accuracy
Great quality
Great features
Average battery life
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The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a rugged titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and a distinctive cushion-shaped design built for demanding outdoor activities. Its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display offers clear visibility, while the dedicated Quick Button provides convenient access to workouts and other functions. Health tracking is a key highlight, with heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis and blood oxygen monitoring. It also supports personalised heart rate zones, sleep coaching and advanced fitness tracking for active users.
High accuracy
Great health tracking
Long battery life
Bulky design
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 combines a rugged titanium frame with sapphire crystal glass and a distinctive cushion-shaped dial designed for outdoor use. Its large 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display offers sharp visuals and high brightness, while the updated design is built for everyday comfort. Health tracking is a key highlight, with heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, body composition measurement and advanced workout tracking. It also features Samsung's BioActive Sensor, temperature monitoring and dual-frequency GPS for more detailed fitness and wellness insights.
Vibrant display
Great health tracking
Long battery life
Premium pricing
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features a lightweight aluminium body, a round Super AMOLED display and a sleek design suited to everyday wear. Its health-tracking capabilities are powered by Samsung's BioActive Sensor, which combines optical heart rate, electrical heart and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. The watch can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, stress levels and body composition. It also supports ECG, blood pressure monitoring, automatic workout detection and activity tracking.
Lightweight design
Comprehensive health tracking
Smooth OS
Average battery life
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 features a slim 8.6mm design, an Armour Aluminum frame and Sapphire Crystal Glass for durability. Its 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display offers up to 3,000 nits brightness, making it easy to view outdoors. Health tracking is a major highlight, with heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure tracking, sleep analysis, body composition measurement and blood oxygen monitoring. It also introduces an Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load monitoring and AGEs Index tracking, offering additional insights into cardiovascular health, nutrition and overall wellness.
Good features
Great design
Vibrant display
Average battery life
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FAQs
Are Samsung Galaxy smartwatches compatible with all Android phones?
Most recent Galaxy Watch models work with compatible Android smartphones, but some features may require a Samsung Galaxy phone.
Can I use a Samsung Galaxy Watch with an iPhone?
Recent Samsung Galaxy Watch models running Wear OS are not compatible with iPhones. If you use an iPhone, check compatibility before considering a Galaxy Watch, as you may need to look at another smartwatch ecosystem.
Can Samsung Galaxy Watch measure blood pressure and ECG in India?
Select Galaxy Watch models support blood pressure monitoring and ECG through Samsung's Health Monitor app. Availability depends on the watch, compatible Samsung phone, software, regional approval and other requirements.
Does Samsung Galaxy Watch support sleep tracking and sleep apnea detection?
Galaxy Watch models offer sleep tracking, including sleep duration and sleep-stage estimates. Select newer models also support sleep apnea detection in eligible markets and with compatible devices.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch waterproof? Can I wear it while swimming?
Many Galaxy Watch models offer water resistance and support selected water-based activities, including swimming.