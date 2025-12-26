Samsung to build a custom GPU for its upcoming Exynos 2800 processor in 2027

The Exynos 2600 recently got official, and we have already started seeing rumours about the next generation, the Exynos 2800. This upcoming SoC is going to be the first-ever chip from the company to feature a completely Samsung-designed GPU when it launches in 2027. This move will be a major step for Samsung to move away from relying on external GPU architectures for its processors.

According to industry sources, the upcoming Exynos 2800 will replace the current approach, where Samsung uses or builds on architectures developed by partners such as AMD. Instead of that, Samsung is going to develop a completely in-house GPU to power the graphics in its mobile SoCs.

This decision highlights Samsung’s long-term focus on improving graphics performance and on-device AI capabilities. Modern smartphones increasingly rely on the GPU not just for gaming, but also for advanced camera processing, augmented reality experiences and machine learning workloads. By designing its own GPU, Samsung can fine-tune the hardware more precisely to match its software requirements, which could result in better efficiency, smoother performance and improved thermal management.

Industry reports also indicate that Samsung has been steadily investing in GPU research and development over the past few years. The company has reportedly expanded its internal teams by hiring specialists in graphics architecture and high-performance computing. This suggests that the move towards a fully custom GPU is part of a broader, long-term strategy rather than a short-term experiment.