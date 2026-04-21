Samsung TVs get price cuts on Flipkart: From 32-inch to 75-inch, here’s what to check before buying

Big sale events often promise upgrades at lower prices, but not every deal solves the problems people actually face with their TVs. Many users still deal with poor upscaling on HD content, lag in smart interfaces, or panels that struggle in bright rooms. I’ve used more TVs than I can count over the years, and I’ve reviewed a wide mix of home appliances across budgets and that lines up with what I’ve seen during testing. Also, a recent discussion on Reddit highlighted these exact gaps, especially in budget and mid-range TVs. That’s where sale listings need a closer look, beyond just the discount.

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Processing power, panel type, and software optimisation matter more than spec sheets suggest. During large sale events, these are the factors that separate a good buy from a short-term upgrade.

Right now, Flipkart is running its Summer Sale and Big Saving Days event, and Samsung TVs are part of the price cuts. The lineup includes basic HD sets, 4K LED models, QLED panels, and Mini LED options. Additional bank discounts and no-cost EMI plans are also part of the deal, lowering the entry barrier for buyers planning an upgrade. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer.

This Samsung Crystal 4K Infinity Vision 43-inch TV is designed for users who are upgrading from HD to 4K. It runs on a 3840x2160 panel powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, which handles upscaling for lower-resolution content. That becomes useful when streaming older content on platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

HDR10+ support and PurColor help improve colour output, while Motion Xcelerator works to reduce blur in fast-moving scenes. The TV runs on Tizen OS, offering voice control through Bixby or Alexa, access to free channels, and common streaming apps. With three HDMI ports and 20W speakers, it fits smaller rooms or first-time upgrades.

2. Samsung Crystal 4K Infinity Vision 50-inch (125 cm) TV Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The 50-inch version builds on the same features but suits medium-sized living rooms better. It carries the same 4K resolution, processor, and HDR support. This size works well for shared viewing without requiring too much space. Motion performance stays consistent, and the Tizen interface remains unchanged. Audio output is 20W with Dolby Digital Plus support. For regular streaming and sports, it keeps things straightforward.

For larger spaces, this TV focuses on screen size. The 75-inch display is designed for wide viewing areas, with 4K resolution, and the Crystal Processor 4K handles content scaling. It includes HDR10 support via PurColor and keeps bezels minimal to maximise screen area. A solar-powered remote is included, reducing battery use. The Tizen platform continues with voice assistant support and app access. This model is suited for users prioritising a large display without moving into higher-end categories.

This 43-inch QLED 4K Smart TV comes with Quantum Dot technology, which improves colour consistency compared to standard LED panels. The Q4 AI Processor manages real-time upscaling, while Quantum HDR enhances contrast levels.

It also includes Motion Xcelerator and gaming-focused features such as low-latency modes. Tizen OS powers the interface with voice control and app access. For users focused on colour output and occasional gaming, this model offers a noticeable shift from basic 4K TVs.

This TV from Samsung offers a large display with updated connectivity and software features. It includes HDR10+, the Crystal Processor 4K, and a slim design that fits larger rooms.

Q-Symphony support allows it to sync audio with compatible Samsung soundbars. It also adds four HDMI ports, making it easier to connect multiple devices. This model suits users building a complete home setup.

This TV is designed for smaller spaces such as bedrooms or kitchens. It uses a 1366x768 panel but still includes HDR10+ and PurColor for improved colour output. Audio features like Object Tracking Sound Lite and Adaptive Sound adjust based on what’s playing. Tizen OS ensures access to streaming apps and voice assistants. For basic viewing needs, this model keeps things simple and functional.

This is the most advanced model in the lineup. It uses Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Matrix technology, allowing better control over contrast and brightness. The Neo Quantum Processor 4K handles upscaling, while higher brightness levels help in well-lit rooms, an issue often raised in user feedback online. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ supports higher refresh rates, making it suitable for gaming. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and 60W audio with Dolby Atmos, this model is built for mixed use, including streaming, gaming, and live content.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Samsung TV 1. Screen size and room setup Pick a screen size based on how far you sit from the TV. A 43-inch or 50-inch model works for smaller rooms, while a 55-inch or larger model suits larger living spaces. Bigger screens need more viewing distance for a comfortable experience.

2. Display type: LED, QLED, or Mini LED Standard LED TVs handle basic viewing needs. QLED models use Quantum Dot technology for better colour output. Mini LED TVs offer improved contrast and brightness control, which helps in well-lit rooms.

3. Resolution and upscaling Most TVs in this range offer 4K resolution. But upscaling matters if you watch HD or older content. Samsung’s processors aim to improve clarity when the source is not in 4K.

4. Smart features and OS Tizen OS powers Samsung TVs. It supports apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, along with voice assistants. Check if the interface feels smooth and supports the apps you use daily.

5. Connectivity and audio output Look at the number of HDMI ports and whether the TV supports external devices like gaming consoles or soundbars. Features like Dolby Audio or Q-Symphony can improve sound when paired with compatible speakers.

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