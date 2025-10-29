Samsung unveils Galaxy XR mixed reality headset with Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 and Galaxy AI

Samsung has finally stepped into spatial computing with Galaxy XR, a mixed reality headset built on Android XR and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2. Galaxy AI features are baked in from the start, which tells you this is not a concept or a sideline. It is a serious first move for Samsung and a clear flag for Google’s new platform.

The hardware feels like a proper flagship. Samsung is using Micro OLED panels at 3,552 by 3,840 per eye with refresh rates up to 90 Hz. The field of view is wide at 109 degrees horizontally and 100 degrees vertically. Tracking covers eyes, hands and head. There is iris recognition for unlocks and sign ins, which is a practical touch for a device you will pass between work and home. The battery sits in a separate pack to pull weight away from your face. A removable light shield lets you switch from bright passthrough to a darker, more immersive view.

Android XR is the other half of the story. Google has rebuilt Android for head worn devices, and Gemini is the system assistant across the experience. You can talk to it, point at something in your space, or use your gaze to guide actions. Core Google apps are already adapted for the headset. Maps, YouTube, Photos and Chrome arrive in spatial form, and Circle to Search works in passthrough, so you can look at a real object, circle it in your view and get results without leaving the scene.

Advertisement

Qualcomm’s platform gives the headset the headroom it needs. Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 is tuned for high resolution displays and dense sensor pipelines, which matters when you are running multiple cameras for tracking and high quality colour passthrough at the same time. That extra power should help with stability and responsiveness, two things that make or break comfort in long sessions.

Samsung’s positioning is broad. This is not pitched as a gaming only device. The company is showing multitasking with floating windows, watching several live sports feeds side by side, and turning your existing photos and videos into spatial scenes. The AI angle is practical rather than flashy. You can ask for help without breaking immersion, whether that is a how-to for a task in front of you or a quick route check in Maps.

Advertisement

On the practical front, Samsung quotes about two hours of general use on a charge with the external battery pack. The headset is available in the United States at a price of 1,799 dollars through Samsung’s own channels. Optional Galaxy XR controller and travel case are 249.99 dollars each. Early buyers get an Explorer Pack with Google subscriptions and XR content that softens the early cost.

Comfort details look considered. The frame spreads pressure across the forehead and the back of the head. Beamforming microphones aim to keep your voice clear. The sensor array is generous, with world facing tracking cameras, eye tracking, high resolution passthrough, inertial sensors and a depth sensor. These choices matter as much as pixel counts when you plan to wear the device for a full film, a meeting or a workout.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset functions. (Samsung)

There are open questions that only time with retail units will answer. Battery life under mixed workloads, camera quality in low light, how the separate controllers feel in hand and how quickly the Android XR app lineup grows beyond Google’s own titles. The price is firmly premium, but the use cases are wider than past VR cycles, and the platform story is stronger thanks to Android XR and Gemini.

Advertisement