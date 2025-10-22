Samsung unveils Galaxy XR: The first Android-powered headset with built-in Gemini AI

Samsung has officially launched its highly anticipated Galaxy XR headset, marking a major milestone as the first device to run Google’s Android XR operating system. Priced at $1,799, the headset is now available in the US and South Korea, blending cutting-edge AI, immersive visuals, and next-generation connectivity.

Android XR with Gemini AI Developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, Android XR brings a deeply integrated Gemini AI experience to mixed reality.

As reported by Samsung Newsroom, “Android XR is the first Android platform built entirely for the Gemini era, and we are incredibly excited to take a significant leap forward today with the launch of Galaxy XR,” said Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google. “Through our partnership with Samsung, Android XR will unlock entirely new ways to explore, connect and create, building an open, unified platform for the next evolution of computing.”

Users can interact through voice, eye, and hand gestures, making navigation seamless. Gemini acts as an intelligent assistant that responds contextually. For instance, if you’re watching a basketball game, you can ask about a player’s stats, and it instantly pulls up the data in real time.

Google has optimised several of its native apps for Android XR, including Maps, Photos, Meet, Chrome, TV, and YouTube. Google Maps’ Immersive View allows users to explore landmarks or neighbourhoods in 3D, while Google Photos adds depth to 2D images for lifelike playback. YouTube’s new spatial tab helps discover 180° and 360° content, creating an expansive entertainment library.

Entertainment and productivity collide The Galaxy XR also doubles as a productivity powerhouse. Users can open multiple floating windows, pair a mouse and keyboard, and even link their PC for a full desktop experience. Creative professionals can use apps like Adobe’s Project Pulsar for immersive video editing and TopHatch’s Concepts for 3D sketching, both enhanced by Gemini’s ability to organise workspaces.

On the entertainment front, Samsung has partnered with major content creators and studios to deliver over 50 XR experiences, including titles from Owlchemy Labs and Resolution Games. Streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Peacock, and Crunchyroll are supported within the virtual theatre.

Design and hardware highlights Weighing 545 grams, the Galaxy XR is designed for comfort with an adjustable fit and cushioned support. The device uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, promising smooth performance.

Its 4K Micro-OLED panels deliver exceptional clarity with a 109° field of view and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The headset includes multiple cameras for eye-tracking, 3D capture, and high-resolution pass-through, while iris recognition handles security. Audio is powered by a six-mic array and dual speakers for spatial sound.

Exclusive launch offer Early buyers will receive an Explorer Pack worth over $1,000, including 12 months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass, plus subscriptions to YouTube TV, NBA League Pass, and more.