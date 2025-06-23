Samsung’s 2025 Bespoke AI Appliances: What Indian consumers can expect from the new launch

Samsung is all set to launch its 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range in India on June 25, and the message is clear: your home is about to get a whole lot smarter. The company is combining advanced AI with thoughtful design to create appliances that don’t just respond, they anticipate. And they’re building it specifically for Indian households.

This launch marks another major step in Samsung’s push to bring seamless, intelligent living into everyday homes.

What’s new: Key features of the bespoke AI range The 2025 Bespoke AI lineup includes refrigerators, washing machines, washer-dryer combos, and air conditioners, each upgraded with a layer of intelligence and personalization.

Here’s what stands out:

Smart, intuitive displays that show real-time updates and let you control other smart devices

Two-way natural voice interaction, so you can talk to your fridge or washing machine like you would to a virtual assistant

Samsung Knox security, which protects your appliance data the same way it protects Galaxy smartphones

SmartThings integration, allowing all your appliances to work together through a single connected ecosystem Across the board, the focus is on energy efficiency, user-friendly automation, and personalized features tailored to the routines and preferences of Indian families.

AI in everyday appliances: Real-world benefits AI isn’t just a buzzword in this line up, it’s doing real work behind the scenes.

In the new Bespoke refrigerators, AI controls cooling zones, detects usage patterns, and optimizes energy based on when and how you use the appliance.

The AI Wash feature in Samsung’s top-load washing machines detects load size, fabric type, and dirt levels. It automatically adjusts water, detergent, and wash cycles to deliver better results with less waste. Some models also come with hygiene steam and auto tub cleaning, addressing cleanliness concerns often raised by Indian consumers.

For air conditioners, AI enables climate control that learns your schedule and temperature preferences, all while optimizing energy usage.

All of these devices communicate via SmartThings, so your home becomes an ecosystem that’s easier to manage, more cost-effective, and responsive to your lifestyle.

Samsung’s broader vision and market impact Samsung has long been a leader in India’s home appliance segment, and this AI-focused range shows where the market is headed. With the Bespoke AI Technical Seminar scheduled ahead of the launch, the company will showcase how these appliances work together. Offering a full demonstration of their smart ecosystem in action.

It’s a strong move in Samsung’s mission to make Indian homes smarter, more energy-efficient, and secure.