Samsung’s Bespoke AI refrigerators learn your voice and know who’s speaking

Now times have literally changed in the world of refrigerators; earlier fridges were only appliances that could keep your food preserved, your vegetables fresh for more days, and had inverter compressor technology. But now it has really changed as if we’re living in a new advanced world of refrigerators that don’t just store food but understand who we are, what we need, and when we need it. Samsung’s new smart fridges are one such example. Bespoke AI fridges now support Voice ID features provided by Bixby.

With this new update, Samsung’s latest Bespoke AI refrigerators can recognise individual voices and understand who is speaking at the moment. When the user voice is registered directly on a fridge, Bixby can identify that person and adjust the display accordingly. This means that your calendar, photos, to-do list, and other settings show up as you speak. It is no longer one screen for everyone; the fridge knows who you are.

Turn on Bixby with a tap Another great feature is the double tap feature. Instead of tapping on the Bixby icon on the refrigerator, now you can simply double tap the fridge’s display even if it's off to activate Bixby. It is a small feature but very useful in the kitchen. For example, when your hands are messy while cooking in the kitchen, you can just double tap the screen to get a recipe or set a timer.

AI Vision Inside Beyond the voice feature, these Bespoke AI refrigerators are equipped with AI Vision Inside. It's a camera based food identification system. These cameras not only show you what’s inside, they can also recognise and track different fresh and packed food items kept inside. This lets the fridge suggest recipes, monitor when the food is about to expire and help reduce food wastage. You can even check the contents of your fridge remotely using the SmartThings app while you’re at the store.

Speaking of SmartThings, the new fridges work with the app to do many helpful things. You can see how much power the refrigerator is using and get tips to save energy, making it even more useful for users. You can also send recipes and shopping lists from the fridge to your phone. Even better, you can control other smart devices in your home, like lights or air purifiers, right from the fridge screen. These features will make your everyday tasks more simpler.