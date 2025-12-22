Subscribe

Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 Pro with Intel Core Ultra 300H spotted in leaked images

Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 Pro surfaces in leaked images, showcasing its ultra-thin aluminum design powered by Intel's Core Ultra 300H processor from the Panther Lake family.

Published22 Dec 2025, 05:15 PM IST

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro reveal a lightweight design.
Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro reveal a lightweight design.(Samsung)

By Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book 6 Pro has been leaked in fresh new images, revealing the sleek design and specifications. Intel’s Core Ultrs 300H processor will power it. This premium ultrabook is part of the Galaxy Book 6 series, which promises a significant upgrade in AI performance and efficiency, making it a strong competitor in the Copilot+ PC market.

The picture reveals the ultra-slim and lightweight aluminium chassis of the Galaxy Book 6 Pro. It will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants with vibrant AMOLED displays featuring a variable refresh rate for smooth visuals. Leaks also suggest a larger battery pack compared to its predecessor, which will give you a longer all-day usage without compromising portability. You can expect premium features like super-thin bezels, touch screen support and seamless integration with Galaxy ecosystem devices.​

Powering the heart of this beast is Intel's Panther Lake-based Core Ultra 300H (spotted as Ultra 5 338H), a 12-core chip packing an integrated Intel Arc GPU. Early leaks point to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, setting it up for smooth multitasking and AI-heavy tasks without the fluff of unconfirmed benchmarks.

Tailored for Windows 11 Pro, this laptop rides Intel's latest wave for better battery stamina and quick performance in everyday browsing, light editing, and casual gaming. Storage and pricing details stay under wraps for now, but an early 2026 rollout looks on the cards, squaring off against Dell XPS and LG Gram. Tech lovers are buzzing for the real reveal, but these snaps shout Samsung's charge into smarter, sleeker laptops.

 
 
