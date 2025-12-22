Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 Pro with Intel Core Ultra 300H spotted in leaked images

60% OFF
₹740₹1850
Get This
₹449
Get This
₹449
Get This
55% OFF
₹449₹999
Get This
37% OFF
₹49950₹79000
Get This
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book 6 Pro has been leaked in fresh new images, revealing the sleek design and specifications. Intel’s Core Ultrs 300H processor will power it. This premium ultrabook is part of the Galaxy Book 6 series, which promises a significant upgrade in AI performance and efficiency, making it a strong competitor in the Copilot+ PC market.
₹449
Get This
₹1461
Get This
32% OFF
₹62990₹91989
Get This
76% OFF
₹949₹3999
Get This
₹449
Get This
The picture reveals the ultra-slim and lightweight aluminium chassis of the Galaxy Book 6 Pro. It will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants with vibrant AMOLED displays featuring a variable refresh rate for smooth visuals. Leaks also suggest a larger battery pack compared to its predecessor, which will give you a longer all-day usage without compromising portability. You can expect premium features like super-thin bezels, touch screen support and seamless integration with Galaxy ecosystem devices.
Powering the heart of this beast is Intel's Panther Lake-based Core Ultra 300H (spotted as Ultra 5 338H), a 12-core chip packing an integrated Intel Arc GPU. Early leaks point to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, setting it up for smooth multitasking and AI-heavy tasks without the fluff of unconfirmed benchmarks.
Tailored for Windows 11 Pro, this laptop rides Intel's latest wave for better battery stamina and quick performance in everyday browsing, light editing, and casual gaming. Storage and pricing details stay under wraps for now, but an early 2026 rollout looks on the cards, squaring off against Dell XPS and LG Gram. Tech lovers are buzzing for the real reveal, but these snaps shout Samsung's charge into smarter, sleeker laptops.