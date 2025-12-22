Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 Pro with Intel Core Ultra 300H spotted in leaked images

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book 6 Pro has been leaked in fresh new images, revealing the sleek design and specifications. Intel’s Core Ultrs 300H processor will power it. This premium ultrabook is part of the Galaxy Book 6 series, which promises a significant upgrade in AI performance and efficiency, making it a strong competitor in the Copilot+ PC market.

The picture reveals the ultra-slim and lightweight aluminium chassis of the Galaxy Book 6 Pro. It will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants with vibrant AMOLED displays featuring a variable refresh rate for smooth visuals. Leaks also suggest a larger battery pack compared to its predecessor, which will give you a longer all-day usage without compromising portability. You can expect premium features like super-thin bezels, touch screen support and seamless integration with Galaxy ecosystem devices.​

Powering the heart of this beast is Intel's Panther Lake-based Core Ultra 300H (spotted as Ultra 5 338H), a 12-core chip packing an integrated Intel Arc GPU. Early leaks point to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, setting it up for smooth multitasking and AI-heavy tasks without the fluff of unconfirmed benchmarks.