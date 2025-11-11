Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 bring AI to everyday tasks

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 arrive with a clear brief. Foldables should be useful first and novel second. The hinge is no longer the headline. It is the enabler for software that adapts to two very different ways of using a phone. On the Fold you get a larger inner display that behaves like a compact workspace for creation and collaboration. On the Flip the outer window and half open table mode favour quick personal interactions you can complete in seconds. The common thread is AI woven into everyday tasks rather than hidden in a demo tray.

The Fold7 treats its expansive screen as a working surface where editing feels deliberate rather than cramped. Generative Edit pushes beyond simple retouching and aims for intent. You can select an object and remove it or replace it. You can extend a frame to recover a too tight composition. You can adjust lighting to suit the scene. The bigger canvas changes the rhythm of editing. Zooming and making precise selections feels natural. Previews appear close to full size so fine control is realistic on a phone. Audio tools receive similar attention. Audio Eraser separates voices from busy backgrounds so clips recorded in a cafe or on a street can be rescued without a reshoot. Paired with a timeline you can scrub with precision, the Fold7 closes the gap between capturing content and publishing it while on the move.

Where the Fold7 leans into production it also leans into presentation. During calls or live screen shares a built-in assistant can summarise what is on screen, suggest captions, note action items and draft follow ups while you speak. The intent is not to add more controls. It is to keep them out of the way so you can stay focused on the task. Multitasking on the large display reinforces that effect. You can edit on one side and keep notes or a script on the other while the assistant handles the routine admin that usually slows you down.

The Flip7 takes the opposite approach and makes the outside screen handle more of the small stuff. Short tasks finish on the lid. You can frame a selfie with on screen guidance, scan a brief summary of a long message, approve a calendar invite with a suggested reply, or send a quick note without opening the phone. Two surfaces help this feel lived in rather than ornamental. Now Bar sits as a glanceable strip for what is next. Now Brief condenses your day into timely cards you can clear in a minute. Because the phone is smaller and often used with one hand these touches land well. They cut the back and forth of constant opening and closing.

Speed only works if trust is built in, and Samsung’s privacy controls are more visible this cycle. You can choose to process certain requests on the device and limit cloud involvement when you are handling sensitive material. The interface makes those decisions clear at the point of action rather than burying them in a menu. Confidence cues on generated text and edits help set expectations. That is useful when you share media from the Flip’s outer screen or present work from the Fold’s inner display. It is a practical acknowledgement that AI assistance should be optional and easy to understand.

Taken together the Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 read like a statement about where foldables go next. The Fold argues that a pocket sized tablet becomes credible when AI speeds up capture, edit and delivery without forcing you to reach for a laptop. The Flip argues that a palm sized phone becomes smarter when the outside screen is treated as a real context aware surface rather than a notification slot.