Samsung’s new foldable phones feature a secret video upscaling tool that quietly makes old clips look sharper

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, have arrived in India with plenty of expected upgrades. But hidden inside these devices is a lesser-known feature that could quietly improve your video watching experience, ProScaler upscaling. While Samsung hasn’t made a big deal about it during the launch, this AI-powered technology could prove to be a secret weapon for anyone who often watches videos in less-than-ideal quality.

What is ProScaler and why it matters ProScaler is an advanced AI-based image enhancement system that Samsung first introduced on its Galaxy S25 Ultra and high-end TVs. Its job is to take videos and images that are lower resolution, think 480p or 720p clips, and intelligently upscale them to look sharper and clearer on the phone’s high-resolution screen. It does this by analysing each frame in real time, filling in missing details, smoothing edges, reducing noise and boosting colour accuracy and brightness.

In simpler terms, ProScaler works behind the scenes to make older or compressed videos look closer to full HD or even QHD+ quality, depending on your screen settings. This can be especially useful in markets like India, where streaming quality varies widely and not all content is available in high resolution. For users who watch a lot of regional content, YouTube videos or older shows, this feature can make a noticeable difference.

How to use ProScaler on the foldables The catch is that ProScaler only activates when your phone’s screen resolution is set to the highest available setting, usually QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels). Once enabled, the upscaling runs automatically, there’s no separate button or setting to toggle. Samsung’s new foldables use powerful AI processors that handle this in real time without user intervention.

While running at QHD+ resolution can consume more battery, Samsung claims its latest chipsets are designed to balance performance and efficiency. So users who want better picture quality without fiddling with settings will find ProScaler quietly working in the background.

Other features and pricing Besides ProScaler, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD display, Snapdragon Elite processor and a camera system led by a 200MP main sensor. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 6.9-inch HDR10+ display, an Exynos chipset and a 50MP main camera.

The phones will launch in India on 25 July, with prices as follows: