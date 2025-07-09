Samsung’s new M9 QD-OLED monitor wants to replace your TV, console, and work setup, all at once

Samsung just raised the bar for what a monitor can do. The new Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF) brings a 4K QD-OLED panel, real-time AI enhancements, and smart hub capabilities, making it a serious contender if you're looking for a single screen that handles everything from work to weekend gaming.

4K QD-OLED brilliance with pantone precision At the heart of the M9 is a 32-inch QD-OLED display, now upgraded to 4K resolution. You get deep blacks, high contrast, and punchy colours that rival top-tier TVs. It’s also Pantone Validated, meaning it can accurately reproduce over 2,100 colours and 110+ skin tones, a major plus for content creators who need colour confidence out of the box.

AI is doing more than just picture tuning Samsung’s not just slapping “AI” on the label for effect. The M9 features an AI Picture Optimizer that adapts the display in real time based on the room lighting and what you’re watching or playing. There’s also 4K AI Upscaling Pro, which boosts lower-res content without the usual blur or pixelation. And Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro smartly adjusts dialogue and sound clarity based on ambient noise, useful for loud households or shared spaces.

Built for gamers, minus the console With a 165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, the M9 is a full-on gaming beast. Add Samsung Gaming Hub into the mix, and you can stream cloud-based titles like Fortnite or Forza without owning a console. The monitor also doubles as a smart TV, complete with built-in apps and Samsung TV Plus.

Thoughtful design with burn-in protection The M9 comes in a sleek metal chassis that fits into modern workspaces. The Glare-Free coating helps keep reflections at bay, and OLED Safeguard+ ensures the panel won’t burn out after long hours, thanks to better cooling and screen saver tech.

Multitasking and smart connectivity You can mirror and control Samsung phones with Multi Control, use Multi View to work on multiple windows side-by-side, and even access Microsoft 365 apps directly from the monitor, no laptop needed. It runs on Tizen OS, which means regular updates, smarter UI, and seven years of One UI upgrades already promised.