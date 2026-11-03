Samsung's premium Galaxy Watches are now cheaper on Amazon, but one deal stands out with a massive ₹30,800 price cut

Whether you're tracking daily activity, logging workouts, or checking notifications without reaching for your phone, a smartwatch can make everyday routines a little easier. Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup suits different preferences, from compact everyday wearables to more rugged options with advanced health and fitness features.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹17,999 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹29,199 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (40mm Bluetooth, Graphite) View Details ₹34,999 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details ₹40,990 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm LTE, Titanium Grey) View Details ₹55,449 CHECK OFFERS

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you have been planning to upgrade your wearable, the ongoing Amazon deals make it worth revisiting your options. With discounts on selected models, you can save on features such as health monitoring, GPS tracking, and workout insights. Here is a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch offers and the savings available on each smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is available for ₹17,999 on Amazon, down from its listed price of ₹33,501. This brings the cost down by ₹15,502, making it a more accessible option for buyers considering a premium smartwatch. Its compact 40 mm design and bright AMOLED display make it suitable for everyday wear, while the Exynos W1000 processor supports responsive performance. Dual-frequency GPS helps track outdoor activities, and Samsung Health offers insights into sleep, workouts and overall well-being. It is a practical choice for Android users seeking a feature-rich smartwatch.

Specifications BATTERY 325mAh DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch DURABILITY 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to buy Lightweight design suited to all-day wear. Bright AMOLED display with smooth performance. Comprehensive sleep, heart and fitness tracking. Reason to avoid Battery may require daily charging. Charging speeds are relatively slow. Squircle design may not appeal to everyone.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic drops from ₹59,999 to ₹29,199 on Amazon, saving ₹30,800. This is the largest price reduction among the five smartwatches listed here. While it shares its processor and software with the standard model, its stainless steel construction and rotating bezel give it a more traditional, watch-like appearance. The larger 46mm case houses a 1.34-inch AMOLED display, while 64GB of storage leaves more room for apps and music. It suits buyers who want classic style without sacrificing modern smartwatch features.

Specifications BATTERY 445mAh DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch DURABILITY 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to buy Rotating bezel makes navigation intuitive. Stainless steel body offers a premium finish. Extensive health tracking and software features. Reason to avoid Display feels small for its case size. Proprietary strap mechanism limits compatibility. Some health measurements can be inconsistent.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 is listed at ₹34,999 on Amazon, down from its original price of ₹37,999. The ₹3,000 reduction is comparatively modest but makes the newer-generation smartwatch slightly more affordable. Its 40mm design keeps it light on the wrist, while the AMOLED display offers up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The Snapdragon Wear Elite platform improves responsiveness, and the 390mAh battery has a higher capacity than its predecessor. Health features include sleep tracking, running guidance and heart health insights, making it suitable for everyday fitness monitoring.

Specifications BATTERY 390mAh DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels CHIPSET Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch DURABILITY 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to buy Slim, lightweight design for everyday use Newer processor supports responsive performance. Bright display improves outdoor visibility. Reason to avoid Battery life remains relatively limited. Storage is lower than on premium models Limited upgrades over its predecessor

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available for ₹44,810 on Amazon, compared with its listed price of ₹59,999. This amounts to a saving of ₹15,189 on the rugged smartwatch. Its 47mm titanium case, dedicated Quick Button and 1.5-inch AMOLED display are designed for users who spend more time outdoors. The Exynos W1000 processor and dual-frequency GPS support activity tracking, while the 590mAh battery offers greater capacity than the standard models. With LTE connectivity and enhanced durability, it suits buyers who prioritise outdoor fitness and navigation features.

Specifications BATTERY 590mAh DISPLAY 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS with One UI Watch DURABILITY 10ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to buy Titanium construction with rugged durability. Larger battery than standard Galaxy Watches. Dual-frequency GPS and dedicated Quick Button. Reason to avoid Bulky design may not suit smaller wrists. Outdoor features may be excessive for casual users. Uses an older-generation processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at ₹55,449 on Amazon, down from ₹64,999. The ₹9,550 reduction brings the premium wearable below its original listed price, although it remains the most expensive option in this selection. Its 47mm titanium case, 5,000-nit display and 800mAh battery are designed for demanding outdoor routines. The Snapdragon Wear Elite platform and dual-frequency GPS support performance and location tracking, while its enhanced durability adds to its appeal. It targets users who want a rugged smartwatch with advanced fitness features and longer battery life.

Specifications BATTERY 800mAh DISPLAY 1.52-inch Super AMOLED, 498 x 498 pixels, up to 5,000 nits CHIPSET Qualcomm SDW6100, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch DURABILITY 10ATM+, IP69K, MIL-STD-810H and EN13319 Reasons to buy Large battery offers extended endurance. Bright 5,000-nit display suits outdoor use. Advanced GPS and water-resistance features. Reason to avoid Large case feels heavy on smaller wrists. Charging takes longer due to the larger battery. Premium pricing may not suit everyday users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch price comparison

Smartwatch Original price Deal price Savings Galaxy Watch8 ₹ 33,501 ₹ 17,999 ₹ 15,502 Galaxy Watch8 Classic ₹ 59,999 ₹ 29,199 ₹ 30,800 Galaxy Watch9 ₹ 37,999 ₹ 34,999 ₹ 3,000 Galaxy Watch Ultra ₹ 59,999 ₹ 44,810 ₹ 15,189 Galaxy Watch Ultra2 ₹ 64,999 ₹ 55,449 ₹ 9,550

How do these Galaxy smartwatches stack up?

Smartwatch Display Battery GPS Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm) 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels 325mAh Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm) 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels 445mAh Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (40mm) 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels 390mAh Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm) 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels 590mAh Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm) 1.52-inch Super AMOLED, 498 × 498 pixels 800mAh Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)