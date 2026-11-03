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Samsung's premium Galaxy Watches are now cheaper on Amazon, but one deal stands out with a massive ₹30,800 price cut

Looking to buy a Samsung smartwatch? Explore Amazon deals on five Galaxy Watch models, with discounts of up to 30,800 on the Watch8 Classic.

Published3 Nov 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Compare Samsung Galaxy Watches by price, design, battery, GPS, health features and intended use before buying.
Compare Samsung Galaxy Watches by price, design, battery, GPS, health features and intended use before buying.(Samsung)
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By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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Whether you're tracking daily activity, logging workouts, or checking notifications without reaching for your phone, a smartwatch can make everyday routines a little easier. Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup suits different preferences, from compact everyday wearables to more rugged options with advanced health and fitness features.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you have been planning to upgrade your wearable, the ongoing Amazon deals make it worth revisiting your options. With discounts on selected models, you can save on features such as health monitoring, GPS tracking, and workout insights. Here is a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch offers and the savings available on each smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is available for 17,999 on Amazon, down from its listed price of 33,501. This brings the cost down by 15,502, making it a more accessible option for buyers considering a premium smartwatch. Its compact 40 mm design and bright AMOLED display make it suitable for everyday wear, while the Exynos W1000 processor supports responsive performance. Dual-frequency GPS helps track outdoor activities, and Samsung Health offers insights into sleep, workouts and overall well-being. It is a practical choice for Android users seeking a feature-rich smartwatch.

Specifications

BATTERY
325mAh
DISPLAY
1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels
CHIPSET
Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
GPS
Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch
DURABILITY
5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H

Reason to buy

Lightweight design suited to all-day wear.

Bright AMOLED display with smooth performance.

Comprehensive sleep, heart and fitness tracking.

Reason to avoid

Battery may require daily charging.

Charging speeds are relatively slow.

Squircle design may not appeal to everyone.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic drops from 59,999 to 29,199 on Amazon, saving 30,800. This is the largest price reduction among the five smartwatches listed here. While it shares its processor and software with the standard model, its stainless steel construction and rotating bezel give it a more traditional, watch-like appearance. The larger 46mm case houses a 1.34-inch AMOLED display, while 64GB of storage leaves more room for apps and music. It suits buyers who want classic style without sacrificing modern smartwatch features.

Specifications

BATTERY
445mAh
DISPLAY
1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels
CHIPSET
Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
GPS
Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch
DURABILITY
5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H

Reason to buy

Rotating bezel makes navigation intuitive.

Stainless steel body offers a premium finish.

Extensive health tracking and software features.

Reason to avoid

Display feels small for its case size.

Proprietary strap mechanism limits compatibility.

Some health measurements can be inconsistent.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 is listed at 34,999 on Amazon, down from its original price of 37,999. The 3,000 reduction is comparatively modest but makes the newer-generation smartwatch slightly more affordable. Its 40mm design keeps it light on the wrist, while the AMOLED display offers up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The Snapdragon Wear Elite platform improves responsiveness, and the 390mAh battery has a higher capacity than its predecessor. Health features include sleep tracking, running guidance and heart health insights, making it suitable for everyday fitness monitoring.

Specifications

BATTERY
390mAh
DISPLAY
1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels
CHIPSET
Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, 5-core, 3nm
GPS
Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch
DURABILITY
5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H

Reason to buy

Slim, lightweight design for everyday use

Newer processor supports responsive performance.

Bright display improves outdoor visibility.

Reason to avoid

Battery life remains relatively limited.

Storage is lower than on premium models

Limited upgrades over its predecessor

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available for 44,810 on Amazon, compared with its listed price of 59,999. This amounts to a saving of 15,189 on the rugged smartwatch. Its 47mm titanium case, dedicated Quick Button and 1.5-inch AMOLED display are designed for users who spend more time outdoors. The Exynos W1000 processor and dual-frequency GPS support activity tracking, while the 590mAh battery offers greater capacity than the standard models. With LTE connectivity and enhanced durability, it suits buyers who prioritise outdoor fitness and navigation features.

Specifications

BATTERY
590mAh
DISPLAY
1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels
CHIPSET
Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
GPS
Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
SOFTWARE
Wear OS with One UI Watch
DURABILITY
10ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H

Reason to buy

Titanium construction with rugged durability.

Larger battery than standard Galaxy Watches.

Dual-frequency GPS and dedicated Quick Button.

Reason to avoid

Bulky design may not suit smaller wrists.

Outdoor features may be excessive for casual users.

Uses an older-generation processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at 55,449 on Amazon, down from 64,999. The 9,550 reduction brings the premium wearable below its original listed price, although it remains the most expensive option in this selection. Its 47mm titanium case, 5,000-nit display and 800mAh battery are designed for demanding outdoor routines. The Snapdragon Wear Elite platform and dual-frequency GPS support performance and location tracking, while its enhanced durability adds to its appeal. It targets users who want a rugged smartwatch with advanced fitness features and longer battery life.

Specifications

BATTERY
800mAh
DISPLAY
1.52-inch Super AMOLED, 498 x 498 pixels, up to 5,000 nits
CHIPSET
Qualcomm SDW6100, 5-core, 3nm
GPS
Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch
DURABILITY
10ATM+, IP69K, MIL-STD-810H and EN13319

Reason to buy

Large battery offers extended endurance.

Bright 5,000-nit display suits outdoor use.

Advanced GPS and water-resistance features.

Reason to avoid

Large case feels heavy on smaller wrists.

Charging takes longer due to the larger battery.

Premium pricing may not suit everyday users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch price comparison

Smartwatch

Original price

Deal price

Savings

Galaxy Watch8 33,501 17,999 15,502
Galaxy Watch8 Classic 59,999 29,199 30,800
Galaxy Watch9 37,999 34,999 3,000
Galaxy Watch Ultra 59,999 44,810 15,189
Galaxy Watch Ultra2 64,999 55,449 9,550

How do these Galaxy smartwatches stack up?

Smartwatch

Display

Battery

GPS

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm)1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels325mAhDual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm)1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels445mAhDual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (40mm)1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels390mAhDual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm)1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels590mAhDual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (47mm)1.52-inch Super AMOLED, 498 × 498 pixels800mAhDual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)

Also Read:

A tight budget no longer means settling for a basic fitness band, explore these five smartwatches under 5,000

Not happy with your Apple Watch? These 5 alternatives bring sleep tracking and recovery insights to your wrist

Smart ring vs smartwatch: Which wearable offers better value for your health tracking and fitness needs?

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