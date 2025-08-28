Samsung’s September 4 Galaxy Event: What’s coming and why it matters

Samsung is kicking off another Galaxy Unpacked-style event on September 4, 2025, strategically placed just before IFA in Berlin and Apple’s iPhone 17 reveal. The livestream goes live at 5:30 AM ET / 11:30 AM CEST / 3:00 PM IST on Samsung’s official site and YouTube channel.
The “Fan Edition” Galaxy S25 FE is front and center. Leaks point to an Exynos 2400 chip, Android 16 with One UI 8, and a competitive price. Specs rumored include:
Next up: the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra. Expect ultra-thin AMOLED designs (around 5.5 mm thick), powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, with 12 GB RAM, and generous storage options—including an Enterprise Edition for business users.Early pricing leaks suggest:
Tab S11 (12 GB / 256 GB Wi-Fi): $859.99
Ultra variants up to $1,699.99, with the Enterprise Edition at $809.99
Samsung is already rolling out its latest earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 3 FE, priced around $150, bring ANC, larger sound drivers, AI-powered voice clarity, and up to 8.5 hours playback (30 with case). India gets them starting September 5.
Keep an eye out; Some sources suggest Samsung may drop hints about more ambitious projects like the Galaxy Z TriFold or Project Moohan (Android XR headset) at this event. Whether that happens officially or remains subtle is anyone’s guess.
Insight
Why it counts
|Fan Edition appeal
|A premium-lite Galaxy S option at eye-catching specs and value.
|AI-first tablets
|Thin, powerful, business-ready slates with Galaxy AI baked in.
|Affordable earbuds with smarts
|The Buds 3 FE deliver high-end sound and features without the premium tag.
|Pre-IFA, pre-Apple timing
|Samsung is positioning itself front and center as tech season kicks off.
Samsung is playing it smart—AI tablets, accessible flagships, useful wearables—all under one virtual roof.
