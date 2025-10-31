Samsung’s tri-folding phone could set new record for slim foldables, beating Z Fold 7

What does it take for a folding phone to finally feel like a regular handset? Samsung may be closer to answering that question, as hints grow around a new tri-folding device that could outshine even the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when it comes to slimness and practicality.

The challenge has always been getting foldables to look and feel less chunky. While each generation inches closer, it’s no secret that devices like the Galaxy Z Fold series still come with noticeable thickness, especially when folded shut. That could change soon. Leaked designs and patent filings suggest Samsung is working on a tri-folding phone. This one folds not just in half but in thirds, much like the pages of a brochure. If reports hold true, the tri-fold model will use a clever hinge system and new display technology, allowing the phone to fold into three panels without creating bulk. This approach could result in a device slimmer than the current Z Fold 7, setting fresh standards in portable tech.

Thinness and functionality Early whispers around Samsung’s tri-fold device focus on two things - how thin it might be and whether it sacrifices features for those dimensions. Recent Samsung displays have shown advances in flexible OLED technology, which means less padding between layers and more efficient folding hardware. These upgrades are key to keeping future foldables pocket-friendly without giving up screen protection or battery life. If the tri-fold manages to stay thinner than the Z Fold 7, users could see a handset that feels more familiar, slides easily into a pocket, and doesn’t draw attention for the wrong reasons. Samsung seems keen on solving real-life problems, not just technical ones - and the tri-fold phone could be 4.2mm thin when unfolded. If the rumours hold up, the Galaxy Z TriFold could end up slimmer than earlier Samsung foldables like the Fold 4 (15.8mm) and Fold 3 (16mm). Its side profile may even match the Fold 5’s sleeker 13.4mm thickness.