Save big! Amazon Cooking Fest offers up to 70% off on chimneys and microwave ovens from top brands

Are you looking for a way to give your kitchen an upgrade without stretching your budget? If you are, Amazon is hosting the Amazon Cooking Fest in India right now as a part of which it is giving massive discounts on the purchase of essential home appliances. From powerful chimneys that remove odours, smoke and airborne grease from your cooking area to microwave ovens that can be used for making quick meals and defrosting food items, this sale gives buyers a chance to get smarter technology to their kitchens.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details ₹14,990 CHECK DETAILS IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 Standard Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie, Weight Defrost, Steam Clean, Grill & 4 combi cook modes, 10 Power Levels) View Details GET PRICE IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven with 69 Auto Cook Menus (24PM2S, Silver, Mug Recipes, Steam Clean, Auto Reheat, Preset Timer, Power Save, Child Safety Lock, 10 Power Levels) View Details ₹7,690 CHECK DETAILS Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 Year Warranty) View Details ₹12,890 CHECK DETAILS Faber Hood Trendy 90cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Slant Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | TRENDY IN BLDC HCSCFL BK 90 View Details ₹19,990 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

As a part of this sale, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70 percent to the interested buyers. In addition to this, the company is offering cashback offers on payments made via Amazon Pay Balance, no-cost EMI option and discounts on credit card payments to the buyers. Whether you are replacing your old appliances with new ones or simply giving your kitchen a complete makeover, these deals are a great way to upgrade your appliances. Keep reading to check out the top deals.

Top 7 deals of the season are live on Amazon

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Best deals on chimneys, get up to 70% off Chimneys are an essential part of Indian kitchens. They not only remove smoke, airborne grease and strong aromas but also keep the heat and humidity near the cooking area in check. Modern chimneys come with a host of features that not only let users enhance the suction capacity of the chimney based on their needs but also let them use the appliance with ease. For instance, buyers can pick options that come with motion sensors to support gesture-based commands. They can also look for chimneys that turn on routinely to keep the home odour-free. So, if you are planning to upgrade the chimney in your kitchen, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70 percent on top models by brands such as Elica, Faber and Livpure.

Buyers can club this discount with other offers such as cashback on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance, banking discounts on credit card payments and credit card EMIs and no-cost EMI options, to get the most from the Amazon Cooking Fest.

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Best deals on microwave ovens, get up to 50% off Microwave ovens are a versatile home appliance. They can not only be used for mundane tasks such as reheating and defrosting food items but they can also be used for grilling vegetables and meat, and baking cakes. Modern microwave ovens come with auto-cook menus that can be used for cooking specific dishes such as tandoori or roasted vegetables, desserts, Indian breads, main course Indian menu, and pizzas and popcorn to name a few. Others have functionalities built to cater to international cuisine. And some go a step further by offering dedicated buttons for various cooking modes such as convection + grill and micro + convection to name a few. To put it simply, modern microwave ovens have evolved to cater to the changing demands of Indian households. So, if you are planning to ditch your old microwave oven for a new and smarter option, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% to the buyers.

In addition to discounts, the company is also offering cashback offers, discounts on credit card payments and credit card EMIs, and a no-cost EMI option to the buyers. Buyers can also exchange their old microwave ovens with new ones as the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹14,500 to the buyers. Here are our top deals for you.

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