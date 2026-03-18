Save big! Amazon Cooking Fest offers up to 70% off on chimneys and microwave ovens from top brands

FAQs

Which are the popular brands that offer chimneys in India?

Popular brands that offer chimneys in India include Faber and Elica.

Which are the popular brands that offer microwave ovens in India?

Popular brands in this category include LG, Samsung and IFB.

What are some of the important features to look for while buying a chimney?

Important features to consider while buying a chimney include coverage area, suction capacity and noise levels.

What are some of the important features to look for while buying a microwave ovens?

Important features to consider include capacity and cooking requirements.

Do chimneys come with smart features?

Yes, chimneys with smart features such as auto clean technology, motion sensors, and sensors to detect heat and smoke.

Can microwave ovens be used as air fryers?

No, microwave ovens cannot be used as air fryers.