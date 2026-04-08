Save big on electricity bills: Best BLDC ceiling fans to buy in India today, top picks from Crompton, Orient, more

Summers are here and rising temperatures usually bring a rise in electricity bills. Amid mounting electricity bills, finding energy efficient cooling systems becomes essential. Sure, ACs come with power saving technologies and inverter compressors, but they don’t run 24x7. Ceiling fans, on the other hand, run round the clock and make up for a significant part of our electricity bills. This where BLDC ceiling fans can be useful.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price GM Aero 360 White Gold 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan, BEE 5 Star Energy Saving, 350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blades for Better Air Flow | Low Noise, LED Display, Inbuilt Timer, Reverse Mode, 3 Years Warranty View Details ₹4,598 CHECK DETAILS Orient Electric Newly Launched 1200 mm Proton BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3 year warranty by Orient | Daytone Grey View Details GET PRICE Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm (Made In India), 380 RPM, Savings Upto 65%, Reverse Rotation, 4 Modes (Boost,Sleep,Breeze,Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3Y Warranty, Black View Details ₹3,399 CHECK DETAILS Havells Stealth Air BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan| Upto 55% Energy Saving| Silent & Premium| 5 stars Rating| 100% Copper Motor| RF Remote, Memory Backup, Timer| (Pearl White, Pack Of 1) View Details GET PRICE V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200 mm | 5 Star BEE Rated | 34W Energy-Saving BLDC Motor | Remote Control with 4 Wind Modes & Timer | High Air Delivery | 2 Year Warranty | Admiral Blue View Details GET PRICE View More

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For the unversed, BLDC (Brushless Direct Current fan) ceiling fans replace carbon brushes found in conventional ceiling fans with an electronic controller that manages the current flow. They use magnetic fields instead of mechanical friction to power the motor’s movement, which makes these fans a lot quieter than traditional fans. They also are 50% to 60% more energy efficient compared to traditional fans.

In addition to saving electricity bills and quiet operations, BLDC ceiling fans are also more durable and consistent in performance during voltage fluctuations compared to traditional ceiling fans. While the initial cost of BLDC ceiling fans is higher, the benefits lie in long term usage when the electricity bills mount up. So, if you are planning to upgrade your home and replace the old ceiling fans with new BLDC ceiling fans, we have curated a list of the best BLDC ceiling fans for you. These fans have received great reviews from buyers on Amazon. So, keep reading to find out your next best buy.

Best BLDC ceiling fans on Amazon right now

This ceiling fan has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it comes in white colour variant with golden highlights. While this colour suits most modern spaces, it's also more prone to dust build-up. It comes with aerodynamic blades that are more efficient at maintaining optimum airflow in a given space. This fan has LED indicator lights in the centre that can be used to track the speed of the motor. It supports a reverse mode that can be used to change the direction of rotation for circulating the air in a space. Buyers get an IR remote with this unit, which can be used to control the fan speed from a distance. This remote also has a dedicated timer button for easy usage.

Specifications Motor speed 350rpm Energy rating BEE 5 Star Features Low noise more, inbuilt timer, reverse mode Colour White and gold Number of fan speed 6 Reasons to buy - Design - Low noise level - Performance Reason to avoid - Prone to dust build-up

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this BLDC ceiling fan looks good and maintains a low noise level. They also appreciate its efficiency.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this BLDC ceiling fan for its performance and low noise operation.

2. Orient Electric Newly Launched 1200 mm Proton BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3 year warranty by Orient | Daytone Grey Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This ceiling fan has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes in Daytone Grey colour with six-LED lights on the head. These LED lights can be used to check the speed of the fan. This ceiling fan features a bold design and its colour is such that it brings attention to the ceiling and its design. It also makes the dust less visible, which makes maintenance easier. This fan offers 230cmm of air delivery. Aside from the main body, this BLDC ceiling fan comes with an IR remote that can be used to change the fan speed, set timer, turn the LED lights on or off, turn on the boost mode for max fan settings and turn this ceiling fan on or off. Buyers can set a timer for up to 2, 4, 6 or 8 hours. It's highly energy efficient and it can run on an inverter for twice the time compared to a traditional fan.

Specifications Motor speed 350rpm Energy rating BEE 5 Star Number of fan speed 6 Features In-built timer, Boost mode Colour Daytone Grey Reasons to buy - Design - Low noise level - Performance - Low Noise level Reason to avoid - Remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this BLDC ceiling fan looks good and offers a low noise level. They also appreciate its design. However, its remote controller has received mixed reactions.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this BLDC ceiling fan for its performance and low noise operation.

This ceiling fan has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it comes in Midnight colour variant, which makes up for a bold design that is hard to miss. While it attracts attention to the ceiling, it's also good at hiding dust that accumulates on the blades on continuous operations. This BLDC features aerodynamic blades with a motor that rotates at 380RPM in the Boost Mode. It offers five levels of fan speed control with dedicated Sleep mode for low noise operation, Mop mode for circulating air to dry out the floor after mopping and Breeze mode for circulating cool air in a space. It also offers a Reverse mode for circulating warm air during winters. Additionally, users get access to a timer that can be set for up to 8 hours. All these features can be controlled using an IR remote that ships inside the box.

Specifications Motor speed 380rpm Energy rating 5 Star Number of fan speed 5 Features Reverse rotation, in-built timer, Boost mode, Mop mode, Breeze mode Colour Midnight Reasons to buy - Design - Good airflow Reason to avoid - Noise levels - Fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its design and find it a value for money buy. They also like its airflow However, its noise levels and fan speed have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this BLDC ceiling fan for its design and good airflow.

This ceiling fan has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it comes in Pearl White colour variant. The shape of the blades is such that it gives a futuristic appeal. However, the colour attracts and highlights dust particles, which can be a bit annoying for people who like a spotless house. Additionally, instead of having LED lights in the head, it has a design that resembles traditional ceiling fans, which can be helpful in homes with more traditional aesthetics. On the performance part, this ceiling fan offers a top motor speed of 280rpm and has an air delivery of 245cmm. It comes with a simple remote that lets users control the fan speed and set the timer for up to 4 hours.

Specifications Motor speed 280rpm Energy rating 5 Star Number of fan speed 5 Features In-built timer, Memory function Colour Pearl White Reasons to buy - Design - Good airflow - Low noise level Reason to avoid - Remote control - Fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to be of excellent quality and appreciate its silent operation, premium design, and good airflow. However, its remote control and fan speed have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this BLDC ceiling fan for its design and its airflow.

This ceiling fan has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it comes in an Admiral Blue colour variant. While the design of this BLDC fan resembles a traditional ceiling fan, which makes it ideal for homes with traditional aesthetics, its bold Blue colour attracts attention, which makes it ideal for spaces that require specific coloured elements. On the performance part, this ceiling fan offers a top motor speed of 380rpm and has an air delivery of 220 meter cube per minute. It can be used in two ways -- forward rotation for circulating cool air during summers, and reverse rotation for circulating warm air during winters. Additionally, users get access to sleep, breeze and boost modes for varying degrees of comfort. Users can also set a timer for either 4 hours or 8 hours. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 53% more energy compared to a traditional ceiling fan.

Specifications Motor speed 380rpm Energy rating BEE 5 Star Number of fan speed 5 Features In-built timer, Reverse rotation, Sleep, Breeze and Boost modes Colour Admiral Blue Reasons to buy - Design and quality - Good airflow - Fan speed Reason to avoid - Noise level - Remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to be of good quality and appreciate its airflow. However, its remote control and noise levels have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this BLDC ceiling fan for its good airflow.

This ceiling fan by Atomberg has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it comes in a Misty Teal colour variant. The head of this ceiling fan has a display on top that shows the speed of the fan using LED lights. Coming to performance, this ceiling fan offers a top motor speed of 380rpm and has an air delivery of 235CMM. In addition to being controlled using a remote controller, this BLDC ceiling fan can also be controlled using the Atomberg Home app. Buyers can also use Amazon Alexa to control it using voice commands. It comes with an IR remote, which can be used to adjust the speed of the fan, activate Boost or Sleep mode or set a timer.

Specifications Motor speed 850rpm Energy rating BEE 5 Star Number of fan speed 6 Features In-built timer, Amazon Alexa support, Boost and Sleep modes Colour Misty Teal Reasons to buy - Design and quality - Performance - Remote control Reason to avoid - Noise level - Air flow

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to be of good quality and appreciate its design and performance. However, its air flow and noise levels have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this BLDC ceiling fan for its good airflow, design and overall performance.

This ceiling fan by Atomberg has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it comes in an Ivory colour variant with a Black coloured head. This ceiling fan has a design that can easily blend in rooms with both modern and traditional aesthetics. However, its Black head in contrast to its White blades is sure to attract some attention. Coming to performance, this ceiling fan offers a top motor speed of 340rpm and has an air delivery of 220CMM. It offers six levels of controlling the speed of the fan and it comes with a dedicated Mop mode that rotates the fan at top speed for five minutes before turning it off. This can come in handy for drying the floor after moping. Buyers also get access to Hyper and Sleep modes along with a timer that can be set up to 8 hours.

Specifications Motor speed 340rpm Energy rating BEE 5 Star Number of fan speed 5 Features In-built timer, Mop mode, Hyper mode, Sleep mode Colour Ivory Reasons to buy - Design and quality - Performance - Low noise level Reason to avoid - Remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to be of good quality and appreciate its design, performance and low noise level. However, its remote control has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this BLDC ceiling fan for its performance and low noise level.

Top 3 features of the best BLDC ceiling fans in India

NAME MOTOR SPEED ENERGY RATING FEATURES GM Aero 360 White Gold 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 350rpm BEE 5 Star Low noise more, inbuilt timer, reverse mode Orient Proton BLDC ceiling fan 350rpm BEE 5 Star In-built timer, Boost mode Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 380rpm 5 Star Reverse rotation, in-built timer, Boost mode, Mop mode, Breeze mode Havells Stealth Air BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan 280rpm 5 Star In-built timer, Memory function V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan 350rpm BEE 5 Star In-built timer, Reverse rotation, Sleep, Breeze and Boost modes atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 850rpm BEE 5 Star In-built timer, Amazon Alexa support, Boost and Sleep modes Crompton Energion Nucleoid 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 340rpm BEE 5 Star In-built timer, Mop mode, Hyper mode, Sleep mode

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