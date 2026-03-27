Save big on gaming laptops: Amazon Gaming Fest brings deals on laptops by ASUS, HP, Lenovo Dell and more

Gaming today is not just entertainment and leisure but also a sport. It's about competition and speed along with an immersive experience. To experience a game completely, you need a machine or a gaming laptop that offers a powerful experience. However, buying a gaming laptop can be confusing. The market right now is filled with options that offer a smooth performance, along with speed, smart features and some more. What adds to this confusion are the ever fluctuating prices, which makes the decision harder to make. That's where the Amazon Gaming Fest comes in as it offers gamers to get their hands on high-performance gaming laptops at reduced prices.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Dell G15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, (16GB RAM 1TB SSD) FHD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Orange Backlit Keyboard, Win 11, MS Office'24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details ₹78,990 CHECK DETAILS acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050) PHN16-71, (16") WUXGA Display View Details ₹1.36L CHECK DETAILS MSI Katana A15 AI, Ryzen 7 8845HS, Built-in AI, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB/Black/2.25Kg), B8VE-418IN View Details ₹91,990 CHECK DETAILS HP Smartchoice Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 4GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, FHD, 15.6’’/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fa2190/fa2191tx Gaming Laptop View Details ₹69,990 CHECK DETAILS ASUS Vivobook 16X,Smartchoice,Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16"/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP492WS View Details ₹71,990 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This sale is live until March 31, 2026, and it is offering interested buyers a chance to get gaming laptops from top brands such as ASUS, HP, Dell and MSI at a discount of up 35 percent. What's more? Buyers can save more using banking discounts and exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,500. Whether you are planning to buy a new gaming laptop or upgrade your old one, we have compiled a list of the best gaming laptops that maximise on features and discounts for you. These picks are also based on user reviews and Amazon's global ratings. Read on to find your next buy.

Top deals on gaming laptops on Amazon

The Dell G15 gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD non-touch anti-glare display. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor that is paired by 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS. For connectivity it has a USB port, an HDMI port, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is backed by a 56Whr Lithium-ion battery that provides a backup of up to seven hours. This gaming laptop has received 4 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with almost 1,500 global ratings.

As far as the offers are concerned, Amazon is offering a discount of 25 percent on the purchase of this laptop. Buyers can also maximise on savings using bank offers and an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,200.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD display Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor Storage 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage Battery 56Whr Reasons to buy Build quality Gaming capability Reason to avoid Battery life Heating issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop to be a good gaming machine offering solid gaming performance. However, battery life has received mixed feedback. Some users have also reported heating issues with this laptop.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this laptop for its gaming performance.

2. acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050) PHN16-71, (16") WUXGA Display Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch LED display with a screen refresh rate of up to 165Hz.`It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that is paired by 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It runs Windows 11 OS and it has an HDMI port and Wi-Fi for connectivity. It is backed by a 60Whr Lithium-ion battery that provides a backup of up to six hours. This gaming laptop has received 4.2 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with around 400 global ratings.

Coming to the offers, Amazon is offering a discount of 32 percent on the purchase of this laptop. Buyers can also maximise on savings using bank offers and an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,200.

Specifications Display 16-inch LED display Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Storage 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage Battery 60Whr Reasons to buy - Build quality - Heat transfer - Display quality Reason to avoid - Battery life - Sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop to offer a solid display and performance. However, battery life and sound quality has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this laptop for its display and gaming performance.

The MSI Katana A15 gaming laptop comes with a 15.7-inch FHD display with a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8845H processor that is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11 OS and it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity. It is backed by a 53.5Whr Lithium-ion battery that provides a backup of up to six hours along with Cooler Boost 5 for thermals.

Coming to the offers, Amazon is offering a discount of 22 percent on the purchase of this laptop. Buyers can get more discounts using credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, buyers can exchange their old laptops for an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,200.

Specifications Display 15.7-inch FHD display Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8845H processor Storage 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage Battery 53.5Whr Reasons to buy Performance Display quality Reason to avoid Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop to offer a solid performance. However, battery life has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its overall performance.

The HP Smartchoice Victus gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor that is paired with 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11 OS and it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.4 for connectivity. Additionally it has a 720p HD camera in the front along with dual array digital microphones. It comes with a 3-cell 52.5Whr Lithium-ion battery that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It has received over 600 global reviews on Amazon along with a rating of 3.9 out of 5.

Amazon is offering a discount of 14 percent on the purchase of this laptop. Buyers can get more discounts using their credit cards and exchange bonus of up to ₹7,200.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS display Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor Storage 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage Battery 52.5Whr Reasons to buy - Speed - Value for money - Performance Reason to avoid - Display quality - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have appreciated its performance and speed. However, battery life and display quality has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and build.

The ASUS Vivobook 16X gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display with a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz and anti-glare panel. It has the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor in its core that works with 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage space to deliver a power-packed performance. It runs Windows 11 OS and it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth for connectivity. It also has ASUS IceCool thermal technology for managing thermals. It comes with a 50Whr Lithium-ion battery that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Amazon is offering a discount of 30 percent on the purchase of this gaming laptop. Buyers can get more discounts on using their credit cards and exchange bonus of up to ₹7,200.

Specifications Display 16-inch FHD+ IPS display Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor Storage 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage Battery 50Whr Reasons to buy - Performance - Display - Build Reason to avoid - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have liked its performance and display. However, some have reported issues with its battery.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this gaming laptop for its overall performance.

The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display with a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It has the AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor in its core, which when coupled with 24GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space delivers a power gaming performance. To manage thermals from gaming, it gets HyperChamber Cooling technology. On the battery front, it gets a 60Whr Lithium-ion battery.

Amazon is offering a discount of 24 percent on the purchase of this gaming laptop. Buyers can save more using their credit cards and exchange bonus of up to ₹7,200.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS display Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor Storage 24GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage Battery 60Whr Reasons to buy Overall quality Performance Gaming performance Reason to avoid Battery life Display quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? While its battery and display have received mixed reviews, its gaming performance and build quality has received praise from the buyers.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this gaming laptop for its performance.

Top three features of the best gaming laptops in India

NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Dell G15 gaming laptop 15.6-inch FHD display 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX 56Whr Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop 16-inch LED display 13th Gen Intel Core i7 60Whr MSI Katana A15 gaming laptop 15.7-inch FHD display AMD Ryzen 7 8845H 53.5Whr HP Smartchoice Victus gaming laptop 15.6-inch FHD IPS display 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H 52.5Whr ASUS Vivobook 16X gaming laptop 16-inch FHD+ IPS display 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 50Whr Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD IPS display AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor 60Whr

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